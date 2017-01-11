Damian Lillard cites D’Angelo Russell ‘poking the bear’ after Blazers blow out Lakers

 

On Tuesday night, the Portland Trail Blazers blew out the Los Angeles Lakers on their home floor by a score of 108-87. While the final score was certainly lopsided, for two and a half quarters — the game remained close with several lead changes and ties.

But then D’Angelo Russell and Damian Lillard got into a little scuffle…

…and Lillard subsequently went off, putting the contest away early in the 4th quarter, and finishing with 20 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Following the game, Lillard spoke about the incident — saying “I’m from Oakland, I’m not with that extra stuff…” and “He poked the bear, you [saw] what happened…”

Lillard’s star running mate, CJ McCollum, agreed and described Russell’s actions as ‘not smart’:

The Lakers and Blazers play each other again on Jan. 25 at The Moda Center in Portland, which tells me we haven’t written the last chapter of this drama.