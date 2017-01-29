Dallas Mavericks: Yogi Ferrell is Ready for the Opportunity

Yogi Ferrell looks to capitalize on his new contract with the Dallas Mavericks as the organization praises is knowledge of the game.

After a plethora of injuries to the back court in Dallas, the Mavericks had to release Pierre Jackson as he started his second 10-day contract. His replacement was undrafted point guard, Yogi Ferrell out of Indiana University.

As our Sam Casey wrote Saturday morning when the Mavericks announced the signing; “Ferrell went undrafted and was signed by the Brooklyn Nets. Since then he has spent most of the season with the Nets D-League affiliate the Long Island Nets. In his minimal time in the NBA he has averaged 5.4 points, 1.7 assists, and 1.2 rebounds in a reserve role with the Nets.”

Now Ferrell finds himself suiting up for his first Mavericks game in San Antonio where he figures to get some heavy minutes.

“He’s going to be ready to play. We need him because we need guys who can get the ball over half court,” Rick Carlisle said after practice on Saturday.

With both Deron Williams and J.J. Barea out due to injury, Ferrell hopes to add energy to the lineup on both ends of the floor.

“Add my quickness especially, offensively and defensively getting into the paint. Being an offensive threat either scoring or dishing out….main thing is energy. Talking and communicating to these guys,” Ferrell said.

Carlisle looks to build off his strengths from his collegiate days at Indiana as he wants Ferrell to be a threat running the point.

“He said in this day and age the point guard has to be a threat. You have to be able to hit the open three, get into the paint. He’s just been telling me to go out there and play my game, be aggressive.,” Ferrell said after practice on Saturday.

His skills on the basketball court was an obvious topic on Saturday, but it was his knowledge of the game of basketball that took center stage.

“Some guys absorb things quicker than others. He’s demonstrated he’s as quick as study as we have ever seen,” Carlisle said.

When Ferrell was told how Carlisle said he was as ‘as quick of study as we have ever seen’, Ferrell responded by crediting his time at Indiana.

“I am a student of the game. I like to learn it and watch it. I think film is the best thing for me so that I can see it and apply it on the court. I come from a program where basketball I.Q. is everything. With the years that I had back in college, it has definitely helped prepare me for this level.”

Ferrell could gain some special favor with Mark Cuban as both of them hail from Indiana University. When jokingly asked if he would be in Dallas for the next 10 years because of that, Ferrell said “I’m hoping so man.”

Whether it’s 10 years or 10 days like his current contract, Yogi will get his shot starting tonight in San Antonio.

