Dallas Mavericks Welcome Knicks to Town

After a stunning avalanche of points against the Lakers, the Dallas Mavericks turn their attention to the New York Knicks.

Blowing up the score 122-73, the Mavs stunned the 16-time champions and former Maverick Jose Calderon, at the American Airlines Center. The Mavs enter tonight’s contest against the Knicks with a 15-29 record, still working to somehow salvage a playoff berth.

The Mavs will be glad to get their starting center, Andrew Bogut, back for tonight’s matchup. The Knicks would otherwise likely dominate the Mavs on the board behind Kristaps Porzingis and Joakim Noah. Bogut has been out with a lingering hamstring injury similar to the one suffered by guard J.J. Barea earlier in the season. Wesley Matthews, who left Sunday’s contest with a hip injury, is expected to suit up for Dallas.

The Knicks enter this game with a record of 20-26. While the talent on the roster suggests the Knicks should be better, they have often been plagued by awkward fits between Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah, and Carmelo Anthony. While the team can easily unravel, the Knicks still possess one of the league’s more dangerous scoring attacks led by the former MVP point guard and Anthony’s prolific scoring ability.

Fortunately for the Mavs, they match up favorably with the Knicks. Harrison Barnes is long enough to contest Anthony’s outlandish three balls, and Wesley Matthews, while a tall task, should be able to stick with Rose and his punishing attacks of the basket.

The biggest problem for the Mavs so far this season has been their inability to score. Frequently stagnant and hesitant on offense, the Mavs will need a turn-back-the-clock effort from either Dirk Nowitzki or Deron Williams. Harrison Barnes has proven to be a viable scoring threat from the small forward position, but Wesley Matthews can only do so much knocking down threes.

Forty-four games into the season, the Mavs need to start piling up the wins. Their onslaught against the Lakers was an encouraging sign, but Dallas is still fourteen games below .500 and has a ways to go before they can talk about a playoff spot.

The Mavs clash with the Knicks tips off at 7:30PM CT in Dallas.

This article originally appeared on