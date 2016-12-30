Dallas Mavericks Top 10: #7-Tyson Chandler

At number 7 in our Dallas Mavericks Top 10 countdown, we stop at possibly the best center in franchise history who only played a total of 175 games over two seasons with the Mavs.

Tyson Chandler is one of those Mavericks players that will probably never be forgotten. Between his incredible play above the rim on both ends of the court, as well as his heroics in the playoffs, Mavs fans adore Tyson.

Of course, Tyson Chandler only played in two seasons for the Dallas Mavericks, 2010-11 and 2014-15. The reason he is this low on the list is probably due to that fact. Most of the names higher than him played many great All-Star level seasons, whereas Tyson’s only All-Star year was in between the Dallas years while with the Knicks.

One of the main reasons Chandler was loved by all MFFLs was because of his tenacious style of play. No player was going to beat him individually because he was too proud to let that happen. He also stood up for his teammates and had their backs in any confrontation.

Although the highlight of his career was undoubtedly the championship run with the Mavs in 2011, Tyson’s stats were actually better with the Mavericks the second time around. Although he was a consistent presence on the court no matter what.

During the 2010-11 season, Chandler averaged 10.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game during the season. During the playoffs his averages went down to 8.0, 9.2, and 0.9, respectively.

In the 2014-15 season, Tyson’s stats were 10.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game. His playoff stats stayed mostly consistent this time around as he put together averages of 10.2, 10.8, and 1.2 respectively.

Tyson Chandler was a big man and played like it on the court, securing rebounds, battling for loose balls, and blocking shots night in and night out. Everyone loved watching Chandler play and for good reason.

Tyson is no longer with the Mavericks but he will always be loved by Mavs fans. That is why he made it all the way to #7 on our list. Next up, one of the best shooters the Mavericks have ever had on their roster and a playoff hero. Stay tuned.

