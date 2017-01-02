Dallas Mavericks Top 10: #6- Jason Terry

One of the Dallas Mavericks players who brings serious mixed emotions when mentioned is Jason “The Jet” Terry. Terry spent many years as the Mavs sixth man.

Although there were a lot of great players for the Dallas Mavericks during the late 2000’s and early 2010’s, no one stuck out quite as much as Mavs shooting guard, Jason Terry. Terry played with the Mavs from 2004-2012.

Part of the reason the Jet was so well known in the league during his time in Dallas was because of his attitude. Terry never backed down, never thought anyone on the court was better than him, and wasn’t ready to get shown up at any time he was on the court.

Of course, he would remind the other team of this any chance he got, too. One of the better trash talkers the Mavericks have had over the years, Terry played his game and his game only. One of the best stories to describe Terry’s attitude is when he revealed that he had gotten a tattoo of the Larry O’Brien trophy on his arm the summer before Dallas won the title.

Jason Terry also brings a little bit of a question mark with MFFLs though, part of the reason he is at number 6 on the list instead of any higher. There is no doubt that Terry was a great player for Dallas and a huge reason that the Mavs have an NBA title, but he also seemingly overstayed his welcome in Dallas in a lot of ways.

During his times of greatness, a lot of Mavericks fans would overlook the crazy, unnecessary shots he took simply because they went in. Towards the end of his time here, he was still taking those shots but not making near as many. That was the time Mavs fans changed their view on him a little bit.

Of all the good things about Jason Terry, one of my personal favorites is his play during the NBA finals. Not only was the Jet guarded by LeBron James essentially every time he was on the court, he also showed him up most of the time.

He averaged 17.5 points per game throughout the playoffs but a full 18 during the Finals alone. LeBron averaged about 17.8 points per game in the finals while playing nearly 11 minutes more per game than Terry.

During his time in Dallas, Terry averaged 16.1 points, 4.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per game in his 8 seasons with the Mavs. He also went to the playoffs every year he was with the Mavs where he averaged 16.9 points and 3.2 assists per playoff game.

Although the last year of Terry’s time with Dallas was not his best, he will forever be one of the best Mavs to play for the team this century. That is why he finds himself at number 6 on our list.

