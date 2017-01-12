Dallas Mavericks Top 10: #4- Jason Kidd

Of all the point guards the Dallas Mavericks have seen come and go through the system, none have made the overall impact that Jason Kidd did, despite being in the twilight of his career.

In all of Dallas Mavericks history, it is hard to find a player with as much love and hate in a single area then Jason Kidd has. Of course, it is really just the tale of two different times. Many Mavs fans don’t even know the extent of the Jason Kidd eras.

It started in 1994 when the Dallas Mavericks selected Jason Kidd with the 2nd overall pick out of University of California, Berkeley. Kidd was an excellent player right from the get-go as he led the entire league in triple-doubles and won Co-Rookie of the Year rights with Grant Hill.

Kidd continued to progress his game the next season as he took over leadership in the team with Jamal Mashburn and Jim Jackson, aka the “Three J’s”. Unfortunately, things fizzled out between the 3 players and the coaches, leading to the Mavs trading one of their best draft picks of all time.

This led to a lot of resentment from fans about Kidd’s departure. It certainly didn’t help that he became an eventual regular in the All-Star game, being voted to play 10 times in his career.

However, this list is not about then, it is about the best Mavericks to play the game in the 2000’s. This means that Jason Kidd’s time from 2008-2012 moved him to 4th overall in our list of Top 10 Mavericks since 2000.

Obviously, Kidd continued to play well his whole time in Dallas, despite joining the team at 34 years old. In the 3 seasons leading up to the 2010-11 championship run, Jason Kidd had respectable numbers and continued to be one of the best court generals the game has ever seen.

The 2010-2011 season was what really put Jason Kidd deep on the list of Mavericks all time greats though.

During the Mavs run to the title, Jason Kidd was pivotal in every aspect of the game. From leading the offense, to finding the open man, to grabbing important rebounds, and even hitting big shots when needed, Kidd did it all. On the defensive end he continued to get steals, slow down great players, and again grab boards when necessary.

Maybe the most memorable part of Kidd’s legacy during that playoff run was his excellent defense against LeBron James in the NBA finals. James is an absolute freak of nature and has shown lately that he could be one of the most unstoppable players in NBA history.

Despite having Kidd by 5 inches and 50+ pounds, Jason Kidd slowed LeBron down throughout the Finals, so much so that the team turned to Dwyane Wade in a lot of ways. This was what the Mavs needed as they beat Miami in 6, thanks in large part to what Kidd was able to do on the court.

Jason Kidd may not be your favorite Maverick of all time, but you have to give him credit for what he did for the team in his time here. Next up, at number 3 for the Dallas Mavericks, we have an excellent small forward that got here thanks to Jason Kidd’s struggles early in his career.

This article originally appeared on