Dallas Mavericks Top 10: #3- Michael Finley

When it comes down to the top three Dallas Mavericks in the 21st Century, there is still some wavering, but the consensus pick goes to former Mavs forward, Michael Finley.

As far as Dallas Mavericks go, Michael Finley is one of very few that can truly be called a franchise player at some point in his career. In fact, before Dirk Nowitzki, the only other player that ever screamed franchise player was Mark Aguirre.

That being said, Finley was as close as you can get to being a franchise player without fully earning the reigns from the head coach. When Finley came to Dallas in 1996, the Mavs were still one of the worst teams in the league, but Finley showed that he was a capable scorer night in and night out during the first few years.

Then, at the turn of the century, the Mavs decided to add some help to Finley’s side. Adding Steve Nash and Dirk for the 1998-99 season was a good move in the right direction, but the team was still Michael Finley’s. But, by the turn of the century, the team was ready to hand over the reigns.

Finley played for the Dallas Mavericks from 1996-2005. Although some of his best years were before the year 2000, his only two All-Star appearances happened in 2000 and 2001. Finley averaged nearly 20 points per game during his career in Dallas.

Michael Finley was a great scorer and an excellent basketball player during his time in Dallas, and one of the things that he was really loved for was his consistency. Finley was a business man on the court and showed it each and every night.

Generally a soft-spoken player during his time in the league, there was no doubt that Fin was a tenacious player who wanted a win every single night. Just ask the rims that he punished night in and night out. Although the first few years of his career didn’t equate to that, Finley did eventually get a much deserved NBA championship in the 2006-07 season with the San Antonio Spurs.

Although Michael Finley wore number 4 throughout his time with the Dallas Mavericks, he finds himself at number 3 in our countdown. Even though his only championship came with the Mavs rivals, he will always be considered one of the best Mavericks to ever step on the court.

