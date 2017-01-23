Dallas Mavericks Top 10: #2- Steve Nash

As we draw nearer to the unquestionable number 1 player in the Dallas Mavericks Top 10 players of the 21st century, the one who stands nearest to the Big German is the point guard who started the journey with him.

When I was young, the Dallas Mavericks were a hot team that showed up each night with our version of “The Big 3”. Long before LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade put together their version of “The Big 3”, Steve Nash, Michael Finley and Dirk Nowitzki had their own formidable trio.

Although the trio was together for 6 seasons, it really took some time before Nash and Nowitzki got out of their rookie learning phase and into their incredible careers. Nash especially needed a few years to learn the ways of the NBA.

After the first few seasons, Steve Nash found his groove and the Dallas Mavericks became one of the most dangerous teams in the league. Of course, this would not have come about if Nash had not become one of the most formidable point guard’s in the league at the same time.

This post is about Steve Nash though. Nash spent 6 seasons with the Dallas Mavericks before leaving for the Phoenix Suns. During his time in Dallas, Nash was a constant force on both ends of the court. His offense speaks for itself, averaging 14.6 points and 7.2 assists per game.

However, there is little talk of the impressive defense that Steve Nash was capable of playing. With quick feet and quicker hands, Nash was excellent at slowing down and staying in front of his opponents. There were few players quite like him.

For these reasons, and his 100% effort each time he stepped onto the court, Nash became a fan favorite in Dallas. The Mavs, and Don Nelson, helped to jumpstart his career in a way that he was incapable of getting during his first stint with the Phoenix Suns.

Nash was able to play in two All-Star games while with Dallas. During his career, he played in 8 total All-Star games and even won the NBA MVP award twice. He was a special player in the NBA and will undoubtedly be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Although his best years were played outside of Dallas, there is no doubt that Steve Nash was one of the best players in history to put on a Mavericks uniform. In fact, only one player stands above him since the year 2000.

