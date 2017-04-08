Report: Mavericks to sign Tony Romo to honor former Cowboys quarterback

The Dallas Mavericks plan on honoring former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo by signing him to a one-day deal, according to ESPN's Marc Stein.

The Mavericks expect to have Romo in uniform and on the bench for the team's regular season home finale against the Denver Nuggets. He is not expected to play in the game.

Romo is taking a break from football as he joined CBS as the network's top analyst for Sunday afternoon and Thursday night games. He last played basketball as a high schooler in Wisconsin.

Romo, who turns 37 this month, injured his back last preseason and ended up losing his starting job to rookie Dak Prescott. Prescott went on to throw for 3,667 yards and 23 touchdowns, leading the Cowboys to the NFC East title and winning the Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. The injury left his status with the team in doubt and spurred Romo to evaluate his options.

