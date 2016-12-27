Dallas Mavericks to Sign Pierre Jackson

The Dallas Mavericks are turning to their D-League affiliate, the Texas Legends, to sign guard Pierre Jackson to a partial, two-year deal.

After another loss on Monday night to the New Orleans Pelicans, the Dallas Mavericks fell to 9-22 on the season. The Mavericks decided to add some scoring punch the next morning by turning to their D-League affiliate, the Texas Legends.

The Mavericks are signing D-League Texas guard Pierre Jackson to a partially guaranteed two-year deal, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 27, 2016

The former Baylor Bear has spent his last ten games playing for the Texas Legends where he has been regarded as the top D-League prospect in the league. He has averaged 29 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds a game in Frisco.

The athletic, scoring guard comes into the Mavericks on a partial guaranteed two-year deal. With the 10-day contract period just around the corner, it looks as if the Mavericks didn’t want Jackson to get away as they beat everyone to the punch.

As far as Jackson’s fit on the roster, nobody knows quite yet.

The Mavericks have a full 15-man roster and would have to make room for the 25-year-old. Whether it is sending someone like Brussino or Gibson to the D-League, a roster cut, or an incoming trade; a roster move is to be made soon.

Adding the young, scoring Jackson is a breath of fresh air as it looks as if the Mavs are exploring all options in finding quality players for their roster now and for the future.

