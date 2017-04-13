Dallas Mavericks: The Youth Transition Is Finally Beginning

The season has been long for Dallas Mavericks fans. The promising start of the team’s youth transition has most of us wondering what’s next for the organization.

Dallas Mavericks fans have grown accustomed to watching management put together a veteran team around Dirk Nowitzki during the second half of his career. This year has been the complete opposite.

While the Mavs currently have a strong veteran presence in their locker room, it’s evident that they’re moving in a younger direction. Only time will tell if this group will complement each other in the long run, but for the most part they’ve played well together.

Harrison Barnes and Seth Curry are guaranteed to return next year barring any trades. Yogi Ferrell has a team option that will most likely be exercised by the team. Restricted free agent Nerlens Noel will field offers from other suitors, but will most likely be matched by the Mavs to keep the young center in a Dallas uniform.

At 26, Curry had his best professional season yet. He went undrafted in 2013 and bounced around the NBA (including the D-League) before finding a home in Dallas where he was able to post 12.8 points per game on 48 percent shooting. It also doesn’t hurt that he has the Curry DNA running through his veins.

His backcourt running mate has also been getting buckets during the second half of the season.

Since his 32-point coming-out party against the Portland Trail Blazers on Feb. 3, Yogi has earned the trust of his teammates and the coaching staff. What’s even more fun is that he wants to prove everyone wrong that passed on him.

Head coach Rick Carlisle has experimented with the idea of Curry and Yogi at the starting point guard position, but I don’t think it would surprise anyone if they go after a pass-first point guard either in the draft or via free agency.

The question is, will Carlisle have the patience to develop a new young point guard within his system? I’m sure Mavs fans remember Rodrigue Beaubois and what might/could have been.

It’s been well known that Carlisle trusts his veterans over his younger guys during certain in-game situations. Most coaches would likely agree, but it has postponed the Mavs’ rebuilding process.

Yet, two players under the age of 25 who are sure to be in their starting lineup next year are Harrison Barnes and Noel.

Barnes’ talent has always been there, but with the Golden State Warriors‘ deep roster it was difficult for him to be the focal point in their offense. In Noel’s case, the Philadelphia 76ers had a three-way traffic jam at their center position.

Also due to knee injuries, it was difficult for him to get meaningful minutes within their rotation. Here’s just a quick reminder of what Noel can do around the rim when he’s healthy.

The prospect of making this team a contender again with up-and-coming players is an exciting thing for fans.

For the first time in quite sometime, they finally have a young solid foundation they can move forward with.

This article originally appeared on