Dallas Mavericks Tame Wolves at Home, Win Second Straight

The Dallas Mavericks get revenge once again and beat the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Sunday.

The Dallas Mavericks returned home from Mexico City where they beat the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night despite 39 points from Devin Booker. Operating on a couple of days rest, Dallas welcomed Minnesota to town in a matinee game that was rescheduled around the Dallas Cowboys playoff game that evening.

Still out due to a hamstring injury, Andrew Bogut missed his second consecutive game. Although word is he could be out an extended amount of time, Bogut was doing pregame workouts before each team took the court.

Minnesota welcomed back Zach LaVine from a hip injury as their starting unit was back healthy in Dallas. They came into the game riding a three game winning streak after beating Dallas, Houston, and Oklahoma City.

The Game

The Mavericks went back with their same starting lineup they had in Mexico with Seth Curry instead of Dorian Finney-Smith. In trying to counter Towns in the front court against Dirk, Dallas came out running a zone defense. Despite seven point a piece from Towns and Wiggins, Dallas took a two point lead into the second quarter.

The second quarter was the wrath of Dirk Nowitzki. The Big German had two blocks with one of them being on dunk champion, Zach LaVine. He also had eight points in the quarter with six of them being threes well behind the arc. Dallas took a 56-47 lead into halftime.

Minnesota used the third quarter to creep back into the game as they had the game within single digits for the majority of the quarter. It was a back-and-forth quarter where Nowitzki, Wiggins, and Dieng all led the way with 17 points each.

The fourth quarter was a continuation of the Mavs dominance in the game as Dallas kept a double digit lead for the majority of the quarter. Dallas won the game 98-87.

Deciding Statistic

The Minnesota Timberwolves sit 27th in the league in three pointers made by averaging just over eight three pointers a game. On Sunday evening, Dallas kept Minny true to themselves as the Timberwolves finished the game with just five threes.

On the other side of the ball, Dallas finished the game shooting 12-29 from behind the arc.

Player of the Game

The player of the game is none other than Dirk Nowitzki.

Nowitzki looked like the typical Nowitzki today in Dallas has he was hitting his patent one-legged fadeaway while draining his trailing three pointers.

He finished the game with 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 blocks.

For Minnesota, it was Gorgui Dieng who led the way with 21 points and 8 rebounds.

Dallas heads to Chicago to face the Bulls on Tuesday night as they look for a three game winning streak.

