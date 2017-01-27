Dallas Mavericks Sign Yogi Ferrell From Long Island Nets

The Brooklyn Nets‘ D-League team, the Long Island Nets, lost a key member of its backcourt, as Yogi Ferrell has reportedly signed a 10-day contract with the Dallas Mavericks.

Yogi Ferrell had a brief opportunity with the Brooklyn Nets early in the 2016-17 season after impressing Brooklyn’s brass in the Summer League and training camp. When the Nets signed Spencer Dinwiddie, Ferrell found himself back in the D-League with the Long Island Nets.

However, Ferrell is getting another chance in the NBA. Shams Charania of The Vertical reports the Dallas Mavericks are planning to sign Ferrell to a 10-day contract.

Ferrell played in 10 games this season with the Nets, playing in 15.1 minutes per game off the bench. He averaged 5.4 points and 1.7 assists per game. Per 36 minutes, Ferrell averaged 12.9 points and 4.1 assists.

When Ferrell was waived by the Nets, he went down to the D-League and performed well, which put him in position for this opportunity with Dallas. Ferrell played in 17 games with the Long Island Nets, starting all 17. He averaged 18.6 points and 5.8 assists per game in 35.5 minutes per game.

In Ferrell, the Mavericks are getting a hard-working guard, who could do well if given an opportunity. When Ferrell was on Brooklyn’s roster, the Nets mostly used Isaiah Whitehead instead of Ferrell, even though Jeremy Lin was — and still is — out with a hamstring injury.

Back in the preseason, Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson referred to Ferrell as the “energizer bunny” because of Ferrell’s high motor. Ferrell showed in his brief NBA opportunity that he plays hard, and that type of work ethic could bode well for him in Dallas.

