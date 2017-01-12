Dallas Mavericks Head South of the Border to Play Phoenix

The Dallas Mavericks are ready to get some revenge on the Phoenix Suns after last weeks embarrassing late game collapse. Will playing in Mexico City help their chances?

The NBA continues to grow in the international scene for basketball, a goal that they set years ago and have begun to implement over the last few seasons. For the third year in a row, the NBA will play a game in Mexico City, This time between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns.

Although this may not be considered much of a primetime game between two of the worst in the West, it is still a cool experience and a great opportunity to grow the game of basketball around the world. The NBA has been doing international games since the year 1990, but recently those games have become more publicized and consistent.

Games are played in both London and Mexico City throughout the season. In fact, the Indiana Pacers and Denver Nuggets will be playing in London this evening before the Mavericks game starts.

With the way the Mavs have been playing lately, a change in venue may be a very good thing. Losses to the Suns, Hawks, and Timberwolves over the last three games have come at a bad time and against not very good teams. If the Mavs are going to make any sort of presence in the league this year, it will have to happen soon.

This level of success has to come from someone who is used to it for the team to catch on. I believe that the Mavs chances to make a run are going to have to start in the hands of Dirk Nowitzki.

Although he is getting older and his body is not keeping up with him as well as it may need to, Dirk remains a key part of this team and, more importantly, this teams success. For Dallas to turn it around, the offense will need to start going through him again.

That is not to say that Dallas should not take every opportunity to get the ball to Harrison Barnes and Wesley Matthews. They are both pivotal players on this team and can swing a match in our favor in an instant. They just need to recognize the effectiveness that Dirk has in each game.

The Dallas Mavericks will look to get out of their most recent slump as they play the Phoenix Suns tonight for the second time in 8 days. The game will be played in Mexico City, Mexico and will begin at 9:00 CT.

