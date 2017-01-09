Dallas Mavericks Fall to Worst in West

The Dallas Mavericks went into a tough battle with the Minnesota Timberwolves in a fight for not last in the West. Both teams battled to the end but the Timberwolves came out victorious.

After a tough homestand where the Dallas Mavericks went 1-2 with a victory over the Washington Wizards and two losses to Atlanta and Phoenix, the Mavs went on the road for a few games. The first of those road contests came tonight as Dallas traveled to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves.

To make this game a little more interesting, the Mavericks and the T-Wolves came into the matchup tied for the last spot in the Western conference at 11-26. The loser would take over the last place in the West and 4th to last in the entire league.

In the end, the Timberwolves were victorious with a score of 101-92. Minnesota was led in scoring by Karl-Anthony Towns with 34 points and 11 rebounds.

No matter what the outcome may have been, this was a tough one for Dallas. The Timberwolves are undoubtedly a very talented young team, but the 11-26 record is still not something you want to be struggling with. It’s true that the Mavs had the same record going into this game, but a fully healthy roster who has tried to use the excuse of injury can’t handle that kind of game.

The fact that the Mavericks lost just makes it even harder to swallow.

The big reason for the loss in my opinion was inconsistency. This game was controlled by runs for both teams in each quarter that made this game look close and insurmountable at different times. Scoring droughts have been really tough for Dallas all season and this game may have been the worst of them all.

The Dallas Mavericks were led in scoring by Harrison Barnes with 30 points while Dirk Nowitzki followed behind him with 26 of his own. The Mavs were out-rebounded badly 42-25. On the bright side, Dirk’s 26 is a new season high, passing his previous high of 22 in the season opener.

The Dallas Mavericks will try their luck again this Thursday with a rematch against the Phoenix Suns. The game will be in Phoenix and will begin at 9:00pm CT. The Mavs will look to end a current 3-game skid.

This article originally appeared on