Dallas Mavericks Down Suns in Mexico City

The Dallas Mavericks traveled down to Mexico City where they got revenge on a Phoenix Suns team that beat them just last week.

Headlining a NBA game in Mexico City was none other than the two worst records in the Western Conference; the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks.

It was just last week that Dallas lost to Phoenix by seven points at home where Eric Bledsoe took over late and finished with 26 points. It was a bad loss at home, but the Mavericks took to Mexico City to get revenge for the loss.

Dallas came into Mexico with Andrew Bogut dealing with an injury and it was that injury that resulted in Bogut being ruled out before the game.

The Game

Instead of undrafted forward Dorian Finney-Smith in the starting lineup, Rick Carlisle elected to insert Seth Curry in the starting unit to give another shooter to spread the floor. Moving Matthews to the small forward spot, Curry came alongside Williams in the backcourt where he put up a team high nine points in the first quarter. After quality shooting from both teams, Dallas took a three-point lead into the second quarter.

The second quarter is where Harrison Barnes decided to keep the Mavericks in the game. Barnes scored seven straight points for the Mavericks and finished the quarter with 13 points. For Phoenix, the were led by a first half double-double by Tyson Chandler where they finished the half up 59-57.

The second half started with eight straight points for the Mavericks and two threes by Dirk Nowitzki. Down by two at the half, Dallas was up by 13 with 7:25 left in the third. After Dallas continued their hot shooting, they took a 12 point lead into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter it was a three-point barrage as both teams went over 100 points before the end of the game. We had vintage Dirk, arrow shooting from Wesley Matthews and patent mid-range shots from Barnes. After a late run by Booker, the Mavericks pulled out the victory 113-108.

Deciding Statistic

Coming into the game, the Phoenix Suns ranked 27th in the league in turnovers per game. They average just over 16 turnovers a game as a team.

With the Suns being a younger team compared to the veteran loaded Mavericks, Dallas knew they would have the upper hand in the turnover battle.

Phoenix finished the night in Mexico committing 19 total turnovers (according to ESPN).

Player of the Game

Even though it was Harrison Barnes who seemed to be in control of the game, the player of the game award goes to Deron Williams.

Williams led the team in scoring the last time they played Phoenix last week and tonight in Mexico he led the way with a double-double. He finished the night with 23 points and 12 assists.

Barnes finished with 22 points while Nowitzki added 18 points.

For Phoenix, it was Devin Booker who finished with 39 points on 14-20 shooting.

Dallas now heads back home to play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday afternoon.

