Dallas Mavericks: Are There Advantages to Rookies Riding the Bench?

The Dallas Mavericks are a team full of talented and unproven rookies this year. Are there any benefits to the team keeping them on the active roster as opposed to getting minutes in the D-League?

The NBA is a very intriguing league when it comes to utilizing the resources around you. With a D-League affiliate working with each individual NBA team, players are allowed to be brought up and sent down throughout the season. However, most teams do not utilize this much during the season.

In Major League Baseball, the developmental system is key to players getting the proper amount of time before hitting the pros. Many players take years and years to make it all the way to the MLB while others never make it at all.

Even in the NFL they make you play a few years of college football before bringing up to the big leagues.

That being said, are the Dallas Mavericks under-utilizing the D-League for all the rookies on the roster this season? I personally don’t think so.

Here are a few reasons why players like Dorian Finney-Smith, Nicolas Brussino, Pierre Jackson, and even Jonathan Gibson and A.J. Hammons have benefited from their time with the Mavericks throughout their respective rookie seasons.

Immersion

There is no other league in the world like the NBA. International leagues have tried time and time again to replicate what the NBA does, but to no avail. For that reason, even those players that have played some professional ball overseas (Brussino and Gibson), it still takes some time to adapt.

Coach Carlisle knows the difference between the NBA and the other leagues. This is why he has decided to give these players a shot playing against the best players in the world, when the time is right. Obviously we have hardly seen any minutes from most of these guys, with the exception of DFS and Jackson.

The point is, nothing is going to give these guys a shot at understanding what the NBA is quite like guarding Russell Westbrook in a close game as he drops 45 points against us. Finney-Smith, Jackson, and Brussino all got to try their hand at slowing him down but were very unsuccessful.

If that doesn’t motivate these guys to get better, I’m not sure that anything will. All-stars come in and out of the gym every single day in Dallas and, especially on the second night of a back-to-back, these young guys have to be ready to play.

Opportunity

Another reason that these young guys are in a better situation here is that any given day can bring them a new opportunity. No matter how good you play in the D-League, it is usually taken with a grain of salt because of the level of competition.

However, if the game gets out of hand in some way or another and a rookie gets in the game, he has the chance to show what he is made of against other big league talent. Obviously in blowout situations, the quality of play is a little different, but it is still against other players that have earned their spot in the NBA.

Regardless of whether they are even getting end of game minutes or not, the opportunity is there for these young guys to watch and learn against some of the best talent in the world night in and night out. That counts for quite a bit in the basketball world.

Opportunity can also come in the form of an injury. In Dallas, there has been no shortage of these as 4 of the 5 starters and most players on the bench have already shown up to games in suits instead of uniforms. When one goes down, the next person has to step up.

Guidance

The last reason, and most important in my opinion, is the guidance that these guys receive by playing with the Mavericks. This guidance is twofold as Dallas is a team full of professionals on the court and one of the best coaches on the sideline with them.

Dirk Nowitzki is one of the best players to ever play the game and is a true professional. Wesley Matthews and J.J. Barea are excellent veterans that have had to earn everything they have gotten in the league. Harrison Barnes is a young player that is all about the game and getting better everyday.

Then there is Coach Carlisle. Carlisle is one of the best coaches in the NBA, most people putting him in the top 3-5 coaches across the league. His coaching style is unique and many people feel that he prefers to coach veterans, but this season has shown something different. Here is a quote from one of the young Mavericks, Justin Anderson, on how he appreciates the coaching he receives.

“It is a humbling situation and I am grateful I get to go through it rather than everything just pushed your way and you go out there and do whatever you want and make whatever mistakes. Right now, he is coaching me and I am accepting it.”

Justin Anderson is pleased with the amount of coaching he is receiving as opposed to being given everything like some players in the league. All of the rookies on the roster right now should be just as grateful.

