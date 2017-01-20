D.J. Augustin feeds Aaron Gordon for half-court alley-oop (Video)

Orlando Magic point guard D.J. Augustin finds power forward Aaron Gordon for an unbelievable half-court alley-oop against the Milwaukee Bucks.

2016-17 has not been the best year in Orlando Magic history, but there are signs of good things to come for Frank Vogel’s Eastern Conference basketball team. Orlando has been surprisingly decent on the road (10-14) for a sub-.500 team. The Magic are starting to get it together at home in the second half.

Already up 106-90 in the fourth quarter against the visiting Milwaukee Bucks, Magic point guard D.J. Augustin is able to connect on a ridiculous, half-court alley-oop with power forward Aaron Gordon.

It was the definitive play in a statement win for this young Magic team. Milwaukee has been a media darling in the first half of the 2016-17 NBA season. The Bucks do have a budding superstar in the Eastern Conference All-Star point forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

While Antetokounmpo has more than his fair share of raw athleticism, Gordon may be the best above-the-rim player in the Eastern Conference. In his third year in the league, Gordon has established himself as a preeminent dunker in the game today.

To pull off that magnificent half-court alley-oop, one has to connect the dots to think Augustin and Gordon practiced that at some point during an off-day. Gordon is only 21 years of age. He’s still got plenty of leap left in his young legs.

What Orlando needs more than anything is to get better at point guard. The Magic have way too many frontcourt players in dire need of minutes. While Augustin and Elfrid Payton are serviceable, Orlando could use another rotational ball handler for Vogel to work with. Nevertheless, that alley-oop was the exclamation point on that solid victory over the Bucks, 112-96.

This article originally appeared on