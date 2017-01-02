Curry moves into Top-15 in all-time made three-pointers

Stephen Curry passed sharpshooter Dale Ellis on the all-time three-pointers made list and now sits at 15th in league history.

Steph Curry is continuing his assault on the record books. There are few things in basketball that are universally accepted, but Curry’s title as the greatest shooter of all-time is one of those things. His skill level is unprecedented.

The first ever unanimous MVP is quickly climbing the all-time list for three-pointers made. He’s already shattered the record for threes in a single season (several times) and he owns the mark for most long balls in a game. Now, he’s chasing Ray Allen at the top.

Of course, he has to climb the ladder first. Curry, who recently passed Dirk Nowitzki, now beat Dale Ellis’ mark of 1,719 three-pointers. Ellis played 1,209 games over his 19 year career. The Warriors’ star is in his eighth season with less than half of the games played.

Congrats to Steph Curry, who has now moved into 15th place on the all-time 3-pointers made listhttps://t.co/V1H6lvZ3Dn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 3, 2017

Curry is now 15th on the list. He will surely climb a few more spots before the season is over. His next target is J.R. Smith, who has 1,729 made long balls in his career. The Cavaliers’ shooting guard is sidelined as he recovers from thumb surgery so Curry should pass him in just a few games and gain some separation.

The Warriors’ MVP is 1,251 three-pointers behind Allen. Curry could crack the top-10 before the season ends. Chauncey Billups currently sits at the 10th spot with 1,830 threes. All Curry needs to do is connect from deep three times per game and he should get there this year.

Curry will not come close to his mark of 402 treys that he made last year, but he should make over 200. These records are almost a formality for the greatest shooter of all-time.

