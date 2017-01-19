Curry and Durant named All-Star starters

The Golden State Warriors will have two representatives in the starting lineup in this year’s All-Star Game: Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.

The Golden State Warriors will be well represented in New Orleans this year. For the second time in three years, the Dubs will have two starters in the All-Star Game. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant both were selected to the Western Conference team’s starting five.

The selection process was slightly different this year. The fan vote only accounted for 50 percent of the total vote. This year, the players and the media got to cast votes that counted for 25 percent each.

For Durant, this is his eight selection overall. It’s his sixth start and his first time doing it in a Warriors uniform. The superstar forward ran away with all three categories. He’s currently averaging 26.2 points. 8.6 rebounds, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks.

Curry’s path to the starting lineup wasn’t as easy. While his performance thus far has definitely earned him a spot on the team, it wasn’t clear if he’d start. Every time the league released updated on the voting, Curry led the pack for guards.

The two-time MVP finished in third in both the player’s and media’s vote. This put him in a tie with Houston’s James Harden and Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook. According to the new system, tie breakers go to the winner of the fan vote and no one in the Western Conference had more votes than Curry. He will be joined by Harden.

Curry is averaging 24.6 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.2 rebounds. His play has recently picked up, winning the Western Conference Player of the Week. He also had a good game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, in an NBA Finals rematch.

Zaza Pachulia, who finished second in the fan vote for front court players, did not make the All-Star game. The player and media vote was not enough to carry him to New Orleans. Instead, Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis will be starting.

The Warriors have a chance to increase their representatives in the All-Star Game. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green both look like they could be on their way to their third and second appearances, respectively.

