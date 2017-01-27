Critical of the Bulls, does Dwyane Wade regret leaving the Miami Heat?
On the latest Locked On Heat podcast, we revisit a topic we haven’t talked about in quite a while: Dwyane Wade.
With the Chicago Bulls melting down, and Wade in the middle of it, Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) and David Ramil (@dramil13) discuss if Wade regrets his decision to leave the Miami Heat and wonder if he would be willing to return next season.
Also, they break down the Eastern Conference All-Star team and whether or not Goran Dragic and Hassan Whiteside got snubbed.
TIME STAMPS
- 0:00 Bulls beef
- 15:00 Does Dwyane Wade regret leaving the Heat?
- 17:00 Would he return?
- 23:00 All-Star teams
- 28:00 Did Whiteside get snubbed?
Locked On Heat is part of the Locked On Podcast Network, the fastest growing podcast network in the world.
More from All U Can Heat
- Dion Waiters does it again as the Miami Heat beat the Brooklyn Nets13h ago
- Dion Waiters stays hot as the Miami Heat rally to beat the Brooklyn Nets14h ago
- Dion Waiters has just become a valuable asset for the Miami Heat1 d ago
- The case for trading Goran Dragic sooner rather than later2d ago
- Miami Heat: What if Dion Waiters plays like this the rest of the season?2d ago
Subscribe to Locked On Heat
- Archive of all episodes
- Subscribe on iTunes
- Subscribe via RSS
- Subscribe on Stitcher
- Subscribe on audioBoom
- Subscribe on Google Play
Interact with Locked On Heat
- Follow us on Twitter
- Send mailbag questions and comments to LockedOnHeat@gmail.com. Interested in sponsorship opportunities? Email those too.
If you enjoy the show please subscribe, rate us and review us. It helps. Thank you for your support!
To leave comments, ask mailbag questions or for sponsorship opportunities, email us at LockedOnHeat@gmail.com and follow us on Twitter @LockedOnHeat.