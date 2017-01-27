Critical of the Bulls, does Dwyane Wade regret leaving the Miami Heat?

On the latest Locked On Heat podcast, we revisit a topic we haven’t talked about in quite a while: Dwyane Wade.

With the Chicago Bulls melting down, and Wade in the middle of it, Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) and David Ramil (@dramil13) discuss if Wade regrets his decision to leave the Miami Heat and wonder if he would be willing to return next season.

Also, they break down the Eastern Conference All-Star team and whether or not Goran Dragic and Hassan Whiteside got snubbed.

TIME STAMPS

0:00 Bulls beef

Bulls beef 15:00 Does Dwyane Wade regret leaving the Heat?

Does Dwyane Wade regret leaving the Heat? 17:00 Would he return?

Would he return? 23:00 All-Star teams

All-Star teams 28:00 Did Whiteside get snubbed?

