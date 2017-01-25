Cris Carter shares stories of playing basketball against a 17-year-old Michael Jordan

Cris Carter joined Colin Cowherd on “The Herd” on Wednesday, and initially began discussing whether Clemson’s star quarterback Deshaun Watson was worthy of his head coach’s Michael Jordan comparison.

“I’m just telling you: They pass on Deshaun Watson, they’re passing on Michael Jordan,” Dabo Sweeney said of the Cleveland Browns and their No. 1 pick in this year’s NFL Draft. “I mean, I don’t know what the heck I’m talking about, I’m just an old, funky college coach, but Deshaun Watson is the best, by a long shot.”

As Carter started to offer his opinion on the matter, he casually mentioned that he played basketball against Michael Jordan when he was a teenager. And not surprisingly, Colin wanted to hear as many details as possible.

“He was a more athletic version of Julius Erving,” Carter recalled. “And he could shoot better than Julius Erving. And he was mean. He played defense — now, we’re playing outside on hard courts. Wind’s blowing, and, 17 years old, he was relentless.”

