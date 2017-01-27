Could This Be Right Time To Return Tony Wroten To Philadephia 76ers?

Former Philadelphia 76ers Tony Wroten has the right characteristics to perfectly compliment a Ben Simmons back court. He just needs to develop a three-point shot

It goes without saying that Tony Wroten needs no introductions to the fans of the Philadelphia 76ers. As you may recall, he was injured to open the 2015-2016 season, and when he returned to play, his game just didn’t arrive with him. But he has game, and he showed his stuff in the 2014-2015 season. A shooting guard by trade, he was able to step up as a hybrid point/shooting guard when the team divested from point guard Michael Carter Williams.

On one hand, he stepped up from his 2013-2014 average 13.0 points and 3.0 assist per game on 24.5 minutes, up to 16.9 points, 5.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and .6 blocks per game on 29.8 minutes.

On the other hand, he injured his ACL in the 2014-2015 season. And when he tried to comeback in 2016… nada.

Right now, Tony Wroten is working his way back.

Pure Philly Passion

I may be a tad sentimental, but there has always been a positive passion from certain players that has resonated in Philadelphia. Pierre Jackson, T.J. McConnell, Robert Covington and Tony Wroten are all hewn from the same cord of wood. They are the type of players who are scrappy, and will keep plugging away even in the most hopeless of game settings. More often than not, that will turn the tide for their team.

We know that both T.J.McConnell and Robert Covington are listed as two of the best five player lineups for the Philadelphia 76ers. If that shocks you, you haven’t been paying attention to the team recently.

Pierre Jackson recently signed on with the Dallas Mavericks. In fact, he appeared in the Mavericks rout of the Los Angeles Lakers, where he pitched in 10 points, fives assists, and two rebounds. I think he’ll do well. He has an instinctive passion for the game.

Brown Huge Wroten Fan

As a matter of fact, that’s why I cannot stop speculating just how well Tony Wroten could fit on this new roster. He would not be asked to do it all. He would focus on what he does best. Despite his struggles returning from injury, he was released due to the numbers game. The team wanted room for point guard Ish Smith. Wroten’s spot.

Sixers coach Brett Brown on releasing Tony Wroten: “It was disappointing to part ways with Tony. He had been around me all my days there.. . — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) December 26, 2015

And how did Brett Brown assess Wroten’s ability?

Sixers coach Brett Brown says the Knicks were wise to sign Tony Wroten: “He was like a mini-Lebron, playing downhill, attacking the basket.” — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) April 8, 2016

When Tony Wroten was healthy, he played as the ideal versatile guard that the Philadelphia 76ers need so badly right now. He took over at point guard when the team traded Michael Carter Williams. In fact, Wroten led the team in scoring with 16.9 points points per game on 29.8 minutes. He was injured that year, and only played 30 games for the 76ers.

Let’s Talk About Niche, Baby

I already know eyes will be rolling. But hear me out. No championship team has 15 NBA All Stars. Egos grow. Everyone wants the ball. Too many have a voice and want to be heard, seen and to score the winning shot.

The secret is to build a team soundly. Good defensive foundation. Plenty of solid supporting cast members. Be certain that players can do what they are asked to do.

The Philadelphia 76ers are loading up for versatility – a positionless team. With Ben Simmons in the back court, the team will need a very special “niche” guard partner. Tony Wroten is ideal. Much like TLC, Wroten can manufacture shots. He has good movement without the ball. In fact, he was deadly on the basketball court alongside Robert Covington.

Not everyone needs to be a superstar on the Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers have the superstars identified now. As the team improves, players get more expensive. Drafting means training newbies. Not every rookie will have a Joel Embiid like rookie season.

The team will need players this summer. Tony Wroten should be among them. On one hand, Philadelphia has a knack for getting the most out of players. On the other hand, Brett Brown loves versatility. In the end, Tony Wroten has been with this team through its worst. He has earned the chance to compete for a roster spot at its best.

