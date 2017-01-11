Could the Houston Rockets Be a Potential Threat to the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the top dog in the NBA Power Rankings, but should they be worried about the Houston Rockets who are right below them?

The Houston Rockets seem to have put together a near-perfect team surrounding MVP candidate James Harden, but will it be enough to trump both the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers?

The Rockets are currently averaging nearly 40 threes (39.8) per game. That is insane. The NBA average is 26.7, and that is at an all-time high in NBA history. If you watch any Rockets game, it is obvious how they do it. They normally set a high-ball screen on James Harden’s man forcing the switch, and then they let him do his work.

In their first matchup, the Cavs were unable to stop Harden in any form the word. Harden went off with 41 points and 15 assists. While the Cavaliers came away with the win behind 32 from Kyrie, they need to figure him out just as they figured Curry and the Warriors out, and it could be the same way.

While teams know how to beat the Rockets, the vast majority of teams can not fulfill their desired game plan, but if it comes down to, will the Cavaliers be able to? Yes, and it is for the same reason that the Cavaliers were able to tame the Warriors. They switch on everything.

This strategy proved to be beneficial last season against the Warriors’ death lineup, and it should be do-able if these teams were to meet in the NBA Finals. If this upcoming NBA Finals is not a trilogy between the Warriors and Cavaliers, I and the majority of NBA fans will be disappointed.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will get only one more shot to prove their dominance over the Rockets this season and that is on March 12th in Houston. So, to answer the question, no the Houston Rockets would not even be close to the Finals matchup that the Golden State Warriors would be.

