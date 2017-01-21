Could Nets’ Caris LeVert Participate In The Rising Stars Challenge?

The Rising Stars Challenge is the rookie-sophomore All-Star Game, and an underwhelming 2016 draft class could see Brooklyn Nets rookie Caris LeVert sneak in.

After a couple of rule changes, the Rising Stars Challenge got split into Team USA and Team World two years ago. Prior to that, Chris Webber, Shaquille O’Neal, Grant Hill and Charles Barkley were picked as captains and drafted their teams. And before that was when it featured a rookie team against a sophomore team.

Throughout the evolution of the format, no player beyond their second year competed, and that was the thesis of the game since its inception.

The 2016 game featured four rookies, with Devin Booker being added last minute as a replacement for Nerlens Noel. In 2015, there were just three rookies. For argument’s sake, I’ll only be accepting three rookies to this year’s team with the hopes of the Nets’ Caris LeVert being able to slide his way onto the roster.

Firstly, Joel Embiid and Dario Saric, the two best rookies so far, will be placed on the world team because they were born in Cameroon and Croatia, respectively. That leaves LeVert fighting against guys like Buddy Hield, Malcolm Brogdon, Brandon Ingram and Jamal Murray.

One, Two or Three?

No rookie is more versatile than LeVert. Some have the potential to play multiple positions, but he’s the only one who has harnessed it. Naturally, LeVert is best suited to play the two and the three, and that’s where he’s spent all of his time according to Basketball Reference. However, he has point guard tendencies regarding playmaking, and he could slide over to the four if it’s a do-or-die situation and the matchup isn’t too one-sided.

Brogdon, Hield and Murray are also capable of playing two positions, but I wouldn’t feel comfortable putting the latter two at a spot that isn’t shooting guard. Murray and Hield have struggled this season to shoot the ball — although they have improved — but it would be a lot for them to slide over to point guard, for instance. Neither of them is a natural at that spot, and it could potentially slow their development because they’re learning a new position at the highest league straight out of college.

The last thing any rookie needs is a loss of confidence.

LeVert spent all of his time at Michigan bouncing around between positions, so this is nothing new. He has the length to compete defensively at either small forward or shooting guard, and his offense is coming along nicely. Although, his perimeter game is limited.

Not The Best, But Not The Worst

LeVert isn’t a voluminous scorer, and it’s partly because he doesn’t attempt that many shots. Among his contemporaries, he’s 13th in field goal attempts per game (5.4), but still shoots 42.5 percent from the field, a clip that puts him at number nine among rookies. He’s far from a great three-point shooter, which is odd given how he performed at Michigan.

What stops his percentage from plummeting is his efficiency on twos, and LeVert converts on nearly 59 percent of his shots inside the three-point line. Only Davis Bertans does better (64.7). Since he has guard skills and length, he’s able to penetrate and finish with relative ease, but he’s very reluctant to attack the basket.

Through 21 games, LeVert has taken just 25 shots inside the restricted area, but 67 from three. Some of his shot selection stems from the system that the Nets employ, where you shoot if you’re open. A lot of the time, LeVert is open. And it’s easy to see why. Because he’s a lackluster shooter from deep, teams don’t respect him, but the last seven games have seen a more aggressive LeVert.

According to NBA.com, LeVert’s bumped his field goal percentage up to 49.1, third among rookies attempting more than five shots a game. He’s been virtually automatic when inside the arc, and abysmal when beyond it. Over that stretch, LeVert has buried just 29 percent of his threes compared to 74 percent of his twos.

Good Things Are Coming

The biggest thing LeVert has going for him is his size. At 6’7″ with a 6-10 wingspan, he can matchup with twos and threes easily, and possibly point guards if the situation calls for it. His most obvious hindrance is his slender frame, which prevents him from routinely playing the four. If LeVert were to match up against power forwards on a consistent basis, there would be steady bar-b-que chicken in Brooklyn.

Because the Nets are atrocious on this end of the ball, it’s hard to differentiate who’s a solid defender. If someone’s man beats them for an easy layup, it’s not always their fault because there was no weak side help.

If you focus in on one player, though, you notice when they do the right thing, and LeVert has shown flashes of being a respectable defender. He doesn’t gamble much which is great, and he’s more than capable of locking his man down one-on-one.

Among the 20 rookies who have significant roles defensively (20-plus games played, five or more defended shots on average), LeVert is fifth overall in defensive field goal percentage, and he holds his opponents to 43.6 percent from the field. This is outstanding, but it’s all relative. On the micro-level, LeVert’s a good defender; on the macro-level, the league as a whole, he’s got a long way to go.

Fortunately, he’s making progress, and his interchangeability is good for Brooklyn.

What Does He Need To Do?

Theoretically, all LeVert needs to do is keep up the level of play that we’ve seen over the last handful of games. Kenny Atkinson is going to give him the minutes, and he needs to shoot his shots — not from three — and play defense.

The most staggering part of everything is how quickly LeVert has acclimated to the NBA. After missing half of his senior year at Michigan and missing the first part of this season, it’s remarkable how easily everything is coming to him. If he had been healthy, this would be a different conversation, and he’d be able to hold his own against Embiid and Brogdon as the best rookies in the class.

As the year progresses, the minutes are going to rise and so is the production. If LeVert can put in anywhere from 12-15 points a night while adding a handful of rebounds and steals, he should be able to separate himself from the other first-year players and land on the Rising Stars’ USA Team.

