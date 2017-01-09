Could DeMarcus Cousins be heading to the Orlando Magic?

Is trading DeMarcus Cousins to the Orlando Magic a possibility? Does it make sense? This article gives a rundown on these questions.

A rumor that has been around since last season has reared its ugly head again, suggesting DeMarcus Cousins could be headed to the Orlando Magic. This time, The Vertical’s Chris Mannix addressed its potential in the 3-Pointers section of his latest piece.

He went on to mention, “Again, all indications are Cousins is going nowhere. But if the Kings get serious about looking for a trade partner, Orlando has a lot of pieces that would fit.” If, and only if the Kings decided they would want to move on from him, Orlando is a team that has pieces.

Potential Options

If this trade were to go down, the Sacramento Kings would likely need Aaron Gordon or Elfrid Payton as the centerpiece of the deal. Payton was one of the potential targets in a possible Rudy Gay trade as the centerpiece of the deal. Nikola Vucevic would be included to give the Kings a starting center despite being one that doesn’t seem to fit in an evolving NBA. Vucevic is much more of a back to the basket, lumbering big man who can be effective in the right offense.

The Magic would have to include their first round pick as well to make the deal work. That piece would be a double-edged sword however for the Kings. By moving Cousins, the Magic would presumably get better and become a playoff team in the Eastern Conference. While a first round pick would be nice for the Kings, one outside of the lottery is far less tempting, especially given this team’s draft woes.

This trade could include pieces from both sides depending on who was added. Darren Collison, Ben McLemore, or Ty Lawson could leave Sacramento and Mario Hezonja could join the package leaving Orlando.

Should The Kings Trade Boogie?

If I am the Kings, this move would be ok, but just ok. This trade reminds me of some of the offers during fantasy football season. Is the offer “fair?” Well sure, but am I clicking the accept button? Probably not.

The best direction for the Kings is patience at this point. They are currently battling for a playoff spot, something this team, ownership, and its fans have been clamoring for.

While a first round matchup with the Warriors would probably end poorly, the experience and league wide bump would do wonders for this team. It could entice help and not just vets looking to revitalize their career, but also to come and build something with Boogie.

The Kings have also been placed in a very nice position with the new CBA that would make staying in Sacramento much more appealing to the superstar center. The new provision known as designated veteran extension would allow the Kings to give Cousins a five-year max the year before his contract runs out. Sactown Royalty did a fantastic job breaking down the ins and outs of the new deal, including the new provision.

The Kings will have the opportunity to lay a potential six-year deal on the table for Cousins to sign. If he signs the deal, Cousins will be apart of this organization for many more years to come and the franchise can focus on improving the team around him. If he decides he wants to not sign the extension, the Kings will be able to evaluate trade options much like the one Orlando currently has on the table.

Final Thoughts

In an NBA where it’s incredibly difficult to find a superstar, I would find it very difficult to move on from Boogie without being blown away by another team’s offer. Those offers would likely not include a superstar and draft picks that could land the next DeMarcus Cousins. The Kings should do everything they can until it becomes apparent their superstar won’t stay.

