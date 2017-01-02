Comparing Jaylen Brown to Fellow Top Five Selections of the 2016 Draft

Jaylen Brown has experienced an unlikely start to his first season in the NBA compared to most number three overall picks. Drafted to the playoff bound Boston Celtics, Brown came into the year expecting to have to earn every minute of playing time he was going to get. An early season injury to Jae Crowder thrust him into the starting lineup shortly, and he was able to get useful experience playing big minutes.

Mostly, Brown has not seen a consistent amount of minutes to get settled in as a professional basketball player. However, the rookie has shown signs of improvement even though his playing time has been staggered. This is a promising sign for Celtics fans knowing how important his development towards becoming a franchise player is to the team’s success.

Some of the things I have seen from Brown is his ability to use his athleticism to his advantage. It’s one thing to be a great athlete like Brown, it’s another thing to know how to use those tools. I’ve noticed how Brown shows good body control in the air that helps him finish around the rim. This should prove to be beneficial going forward. Think about Russell Westbrook in that sense. Westbrook is quite unstoppable around the rim because of his exceptional athleticism and body control. Continuing to capitalize on his athletic gifts should get him some more time on the floor.

Also, I really like that Brown has a pretty respectable post up game. He seems very comfortable making a move on a defender with his back turned to the basket. He has a wide variety of moves in the post for a 20 year old, and he uses his size well rising up for shots.

Drafting Jaylen Brown number three in the 2016 draft was an unpopular selection among Celtics fans. Most people, including myself, wanted to draft Kris Dunn to keep the door open on trading for a superstar player like Jimmy Butler. But, looking back on the top five selections in that draft, I think Celtics fans will feel better about the pick knowing how Brown stacks up against his fellow rookies.

Ben Simmons has yet to play this year so we’ll look at how Brown compares to Brandon Ingram, Dragan Bender, and Dunn.

Brandon Ingram, Los Angeles Lakers

Taken one spot ahead of Brown in this past summer’s draft, Ingram was expected to become the Lakers’ version of Kevin Durant. Ingram’s slim frame and smooth offensive game drew comparisons to the former MVP. Those expectations are pretty hard to live up to, especially for a guy that turned 19 years old just four months ago.

Like most of the 2016 rookie class, Ingram has not made the substantial impact that previous draft classes have. He has shown flashes of brilliance that validate the Durant comparisons. There are times that Ingram struggles with the physicality of the professional game. When driving to the basket, Ingram’s defender can easily force him into a tough shot by moving him off his path.

So far this year, Ingram has played more, but I’m not sure his overall impact is greater than Brown. Ingram averages over 27 minutes per game compared to Brown’s 13, and yet Brown’s efficiency rating is superior. This is not that surprising to me. Brown is much more of a physical specimen than Ingram. Brown has a much easier time defending and scoring against NBA forwards than Ingram does.

I do think that once Ingram fills out his frame he will become a dangerous player in the NBA. His offensive game is everything you want in a small forward, and a stronger Ingram should have more defensive versatility.

Celtics fans should still be encouraged with their draft pick because Brown is just on the opposite side of the spectrum. While Ingram has the skills without the body, Brown has the body without all of the skills yet. Brown has shown some flashes of offense, so I think Brown will give Ingram a run for his money down the line as rival small forwards.

Dragan Bender, Phoenix Suns

Bender was considered heavily by the Celtics as a candidate for the third overall pick in the draft. After the sensational rookie season that Kristaps Porzingis turned in for the Knicks, Bender was pegged as the next overseas big man to set the league on fire. His combination of size and offensive skill enticed the Celtics in need of front court help, but they ultimately went another way.

So far this year, Bender has shown that his shooting stroke is as advertised, hitting 34 percent of his threes. Other than that, Bender has not contributed that much. Playing on average 12 minutes a game, Bender faces the same challenge Brown does with limited opportunities. The only difference there is the fact that Phoenix is in last place in the Western Conference. So why isn’t Bender getting more minutes? He’s simply not ready yet.

It’s easy to compare Bender to Porzingis, but there is a substantial difference between the two in being pro ready after the draft. Bender is only 19, while Porzingis was 20 during his rookie year. That full year of experience should prove to be useful for the Croatian big man.

In similar minutes, Brown has proven to have had a greater impact for his team. Brown is averaging more points, and has a better player efficiency rating. Brown averages about the same amount of rebounds as Bender; a surprising fact considering Bender’s position. Brown has proven so far to be a better pick than Bender simply for being more ready for the NBA game. We’ll see if Brown develops as much as I expect Bender to going forward.

Kris Dunn, Minnesota Timberwolves

Dunn was the popular choice among Celtics fans in the 2016 draft. He was the best point guard in his class, and has the potential to become a great two way player. I for one saw Dunn as a perfect fit next to Isaiah Thomas in Boston’s back court. I felt that playing Thomas off the ball next to a playmaker like Dunn would maximize both of their offensive games.

Celtics fans also wanted Dunn because of the wide spread interest he was getting around the league. If the Celtics were to trade for a superstar, Dunn was the pick to maintain that flexibility. Danny Ainge did not find an offer that he liked, so he picked Brown. This caused a lot of unrest among Boston fans.

The way the season has gone so far, I think that the Celtics were smart to take Brown. Kris Dunn has struggled so far this year adjusting to the speed of the NBA game. I think that point guards face the largest learning curve coming out of college, which could explain Dunn’s early struggles. Brown has a higher efficiency rating, as well as posting slightly better scoring numbers. Dunn only plays 16 minutes per game, so the fact that Brown is having a greater impact in less minutes is a good sign for Celtics fans.

Going forward, Boston fans and the Celtics organization should be pleased with Brown’s production compared to the other players selected in the top five of the 2016 draft. Especially in the situation Brown is in, more minutes on a winning team are far more useful than that of a team like Phoenix or Los Angeles. Once Brown finds what works well for him on the floor, he should be able to earn more minutes to help towards his development. Playing alongside players Horford, Bradley, Thomas, and Smart is an advantage that no other top five pick has.

This article originally appeared on