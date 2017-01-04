Closing Time: Paul George is the NBA’s Best Shooter in the Clutch This Season

When games are close and there are only a few minutes left, no one has been a better shooter than Paul George this season.

The Indiana Pacers were in a shootout with the Detroit Pistons in the final meeting between the two teams at the Palace of Auburn Hills and Paul George was in no mood to give the home team the last laugh.

With only a slight lead, PG entered the game with seven minutes left and proceed to go 4 of 5 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for a total of 12 points, giving Indiana a 13-point lead.

They ended up needing it as the Pistons rallied back to get within three, but once again George closed out a game with brutal efficiency.

In the past, George may have delivered in moments where the Pacers needed him, but it was hardly something they could count on.

Pretty much no matter how you define clutch, George was far from it, and the worst of the NBA’s stars. If the Pacers were lucky, PG made around 35% of his shots whether they were from inside or outside of the arc over the past few seasons.

But that’s changed — drastically.

This season according to NBA.com’s clutch statistics — when games are within 5 points with 5 minutes or less left — no one is shooting better than Paul George. Russell Westbrook and Damian Lillard may shoot more, but no one else that is relied on as much as PG is as efficient. George shoots 56.3% from the field and 46.7% from 3-point range.

It isn’t some trick or statistical manipulation either. If you adjust for pace (which doesn’t affect shooting percentages), George ranks third in points. Even though he doesn’t shoot nearly as many 3-pointers in these clutch situations, he is tied for fourth in the number made.

We’re nearing the halfway point in the season and this doesn’t appear to be a fluke.

And arguably, he could be better if he was finishing off drives more at the rim. While he is a perfect 12 of 12 on free throws in these clutch moments, his 0.7 free throw attempts average lacks well behind the NBA’s other stars. Even his own teammate Jeff Teague got there more as he is 12 of 14 in these situations.

Even though he isn’t finishing off drives as much as others, he is making those mid-range attempts that sometimes are considered settling.

Paul George — FGA for Ahead or Behind 5 Point Diff or Less Last 5 Minutes during the 2016-17 Regular Season. pic.twitter.com/VaA1dPcyyi — 8 Points, 9 Seconds (@8pts9secs) January 4, 2017

Paul George is a big reason why the Pacers are ranked 9th in these situations with a 57.9% winning percentage.

Indiana is getting better in these situations as a team, shooting 43.4% after struggling heavily in mid-December but the team still has a lot of work to do defending at the end of games, however.

The Pacers still struggle at the end of games even if their star shines in them. George has delivered wins on several occasions, but if Indiana wants to be more than the .500 team they are now, they’ll need to step up on both sides of the ball.

Hopefully, both the insertion of Glenn Robinson III into the starting lineup and Monta Ellis’ emergence as the sixth man provide stability for the Pacers going forward, and a better chance to close out games.

For all the complaints that Paul George wasn’t doing enough, wasn’t assertive enough, or generally wasn’t being a star player, there isn’t much more he can do for the Indiana Pacers when they need him the most.

