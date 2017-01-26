Clippers trade rumors: Los Angeles linked to latest offers for Carmelo Anthony

The latest Clippers rumors have a lot to do with how New York is shopping Carmelo Anthony.

Not too long ago, the biggest Clippers rumors suggested that Carmelo Anthony was leaving New York.

As of Thursday, USA TODAY reports the connection between the Clippers and Anthony has “strong interest” from Los Angeles.

Per the report:

According to a person with knowledge of the situation, who spoke to USA TODAY Sports on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation, the Clippers have a strong interest in adding Anthony so long as they don’t have to give up one of their Big Three of Paul, Griffin or DeAndre Jordan.

Options outside of the big three include names like Austin Rivers, Jamal Crawford, and J.J. Redick.

Should the deal go through without the Clippers losing their core, it could be the missing piece they’ve needed for a title run.

Sources w/ @WojVerticalNBA + @ChrisMannixYS: New York's reached out to Celtics, Clippers on a Carmelo Anthony trade. https://t.co/KnylUtCpFG — The Vertical (@TheVertical) January 26, 2017

Getting in the mix of the Western Conference wouldn’t be new for Anthony. Formerly with the Denver Nuggets, he knows the fight that it takes to survive in the post-season.

In almost perfect harmony, a situation presents itself that would benefit both sides tremendously. For the Clippers, they remain a team with the talent, but not the title.

Over the course of Anthony’s colorful career, he too has yet to taste an NBA championship.

If the Clippers are going to push through, they’ll need enough weapons to beat historic juggernauts. Golden State will be hard to beat now that they have Kevin Durant, but it’s not impossible.

San Antonio, of all teams, actually presents the biggest challenge for Los Angeles.

In previous playoff runs, the Clippers have fared well against Golden State and could find that success again if things go in their favor.

