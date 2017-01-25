Clippers news: Dropping in standings might be what’s actually best

The latest Clippers news looks at why it’s good for them to take a step back.

Of all the Clippers news out there, chances are you won’t find too much saying what’s about to be said.

Currently fourth place in the Western Conference, Los Angeles sits behind a set field of juggernauts. The obvious opponents in Golden State and San Antonio with a surprise third place finish so far for Houston.

Right behind the Clippers, however, is the Utah Jazz.

After just missing out on the playoffs last season, Utah has come back more determined than ever to prove a point.

Los Angeles could be the next victim to the Jazz, but that’s not something to freak out about.

The gap between the two teams is slim. Also, the Clippers are having to deal with injuries to their stars once again and it’s holding them back.

After trailing by 19, the 76ers outscored the Clippers 62-32 in the final 21:40 of the game pic.twitter.com/Gb5Keysm5b — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 25, 2017

Not to say that Doc Rivers won’t know how to handle the situation, but it’s time the Clippers let regular season concerns go and focus on the bigger picture.

Having Blake Griffin and Chris Paul fully healthy is the only way they’ll win a ring.

Austin Rivers has been rather consistent as of late, but even that won’t save them in the post-season.

DeAndre Jordan has to also step up when the regular season wraps up. Without him being a monster on the boards, the chances of this team advancing aren’t great.

More mediocrity isn’t the answer either, as the team will be stuck trying to convince Griffin to re-sign in free agency.

Sometimes letting off the gas for a bit is alright.

