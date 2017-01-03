Clippers beat Suns 109-98, end 6-game skid to start new year (Jan 02, 2017)

LOS ANGELES (AP) J.J. Redick scored 22 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Phoenix Suns 109-98 on Monday night, opening the new year by snapping a six-game skid.

Jamal Crawford added 18 points and DeAndre Jordan had 20 rebounds for the Clippers, who remain without Blake Griffin and Chris Paul. Griffin has missed nine games while recovering from right knee surgery, while Paul has missed six with a sore left hamstring.

Los Angeles improved to 3-9 without both of them in the lineup since Paul was acquired before the 2011-12 season.

T.J. Warren led the Suns with 24 points and former Clipper Eric Bledsoe added 22.

Phoenix got within six with a minute left in the game on five straight points by Bledsoe. But the Suns failed to score again and Devin Booker was called for an unsportsmanlike technical foul after hanging on the rim.

The Clippers pulled away in the third quarter, using a 14-0 run to produce their largest lead of 89-70. Luc Mbah a Moute got things going with a 3-pointer and Jordan ended the spurt with his second dunk while the Suns missed all seven of their shots. Phoenix was 7 for 27 in the quarter.

Mbah a Moute finished with 13 points.

Crawford bounced back after going scoreless in 30 minutes in a 114-88 loss to the Thunder on Saturday night.

The Suns have lost four of five.

TIP-INS

Suns: They have lost seven straight in the series in Los Angeles and 10 of the last 11 at Staples Center. … The Suns had allowed just 91 points in each of their last two games for the first time since March 2015.

Clippers: Redick was called for a flagrant-1 foul to start the third quarter after catching Booker in the face with his elbow on a play that was reviewed. … The losing streak was the longest of coach Doc Rivers’ four-year tenure. … Rivers said Paul is getting better but the team is going to take its time with him. … G Raymond Felton made his fourth start of the season. He scored 16 points.

UP NEXT

Suns: Host Miami on Tuesday night in the second game of a back-to-back, their seventh such set of the season. The Heat have won 12 straight games in the series.

Clippers: Host Memphis on Wednesday night. The teams have split their first two meetings.