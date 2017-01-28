Clippers at Warriors live stream: Watch Golden State online

The Golden State Warriors will look to become the first team in the league to win 40 games when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

The Golden State Warriors are coming off of another successful road trip and are in a stretch of playing their best basketball of the season. On Saturday night, the Warriors will finally be at home again after over a week away and will play host to the Los Angeles Clippers. It’s rivalry night and a chance for Golden State to try and beat their hobbled rivals.

If anyone wants to see the Warriors and Clippers engage in yet another bitter feud on the court, the game will air on ABC. This national television contest can be seen online via a live stream via the WatchESPN app. Here’s all the information about watching the Warriors’ four All-Stars online, including live stream info and more. Details for Saturday night are below.

Date: Saturday, January 28, 2017

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. PT

Location: Oakland, CA

Venue: Oracle Arena

TV Info: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

As mentioned above, the Warriors had four All-Stars this year. Four of their starting five, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant will represent the Western Conference in New Orleans. Steve Kerr will also be the head coach of the team.

The Los Angeles Clippers’ lone representative will be DeAndre Jordan. Injuries have caused the Clippers to move up and down the standings but they’re hoping having Blake Griffin back will ease the pain while they play without Chris Paul.

The Warriors have gotten the better of the Clippers for what seems like a while now and getting another win over their rivals would further boost their confidence. With a win on Saturday night, the Warriors have a chance to become the first team in the league to reach 40 wins this season.

Despite the great start to the season, Golden State still has the San Antonio Spurs hot on their heels. That means there’s margin for error if the Warriors want to have the best record in the league and they will have to take advantage of the Clippers being without their star point guard.

Stephen Curry hit two big threes late on Wednesday night to help sink the Charlotte Hornets. It wasn’t an easy victory but Golden State came alive late on the last game of the road trip. Being back at home in front of their fans should provide the Warriors plenty of energy going into this game.

