Clippers at Thunder live stream: How to watch online

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-13) will host the Los Angeles Clippers (22-13) on Saturday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

There are six NBA games on the slate for Saturday, Dec. 31. One of those games going on in the Western Conference will be between the Los Angeles Clippers (22-13) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-13). Tipoff from Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City will be at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Prime Ticket will have the telecast in the Greater Los Angeles area. FOX Sports Oklahoma will have the telecast in the Greater Oklahoma City area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Los Angeles enters play at 22-13 on the season and in fourth place in the Western Conference. The Clippers trail the Golden State Warriors (29-5) by 7.5 games in the Pacific Division standings. Los Angeles has lost five games in a row, has gone 4-6 in its last 10, and is 11-7 on the road this season.

Oklahoma City enters play at 20-13 on the season and in sixth place in the Western Conference. The Thunder are tied atop the Northwest Division standings with the Utah Jazz (20-13). Oklahoma City lost its most recent game on the road to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night, 114-80. The Thunder have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games and are 12-6 at home this season.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 31

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena

TV Info: PT, FSOK

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Thunder will be laying 6.5 points at home to the visiting Clippers. The associated moneylines for this game are Oklahoma City -225 and Los Angeles +185. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 212.5 points.

Los Angeles is reeling of late. Look for the Thunder to take advantage of the Clippers at home on Saturday night.

This article originally appeared on