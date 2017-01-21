Clippers at Nuggets live stream: How to watch online

The Denver Nuggets (17-24) will host the Los Angeles Clippers (29-15) on Saturday night. Here is how to watch this Western Conference NBA game online.

There are 11 NBA games on tap for Saturday, Jan. 21. One of those games happening in the Western Conference will be between the Los Angeles Clippers (29-15) and the Denver Nuggets (17-24). Tipoff from the Pepsi Center in Denver will be at 9:00 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports West will carry the game in the Greater Los Angeles area. Altitude Sports will carry the game in the Greater Denver area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Los Angeles enters play at 29-15 on the year and in fourth place in the Western Conference. The Clippers trail the Golden State Warriors (37-6) by 8.5 games in the Pacific Division standings. Los Angeles lost its most recent game on Thursday night to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 104-101. The Clippers have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games and are 12-8 as the visiting team this season.

Denver enters play at 17-24 on the year and in eighth place in the Western Conference. The Nuggets trail the Utah Jazz (28-16) by 9.5 games in the Northwest Division standings. Denver lost its most recent game on the road to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night, 118-104. The Nuggets have gone 4-6 in their last 10 games and are 9-11 at the Pepsi Center this year.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 21

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Pepsi Center

TV Info: FSW, ALT

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Nuggets will be laying three points at home to the visiting Clippers. The associated moneylines for this game are Denver -169 and Los Angeles +149. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 218.5 points.

With the amount of injuries piling up for the Clippers, look for the Nuggets to win and cover on Saturday night. It’s been a while since the Nuggets were in playoff position. Look for Denver to take advantage.

This article originally appeared on