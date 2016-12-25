Clippers at Lakers live stream: How to watch online

The Los Angeles Lakers (11-22) will play the Los Angeles Clippers (22-9) on Christmas night. Here is how to watch this Pacific Division rivalry game online.

There are five NBA games on the schedule for Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25. One of those games will be between inter-city rivals in the Los Angeles Clippers (22-9) and the Los Angeles Lakers (11-22). Tipoff from the Staples Center in Los Angeles will be at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Time Warner will carry the Lakers telecast locally. Prime Ticket will have the Clippers telecast locally. This game will be nationally televised on ESPN. The available live stream can be found on WatchESPN.

The Clippers will enter play at 22-9 on the season and in third place in the Western Conference. Los Angeles trails the Golden State Warriors (27-4) by five games in the Pacific Division standings. The Clippers lost their most recent game to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night, 90-88. Los Angeles has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games and is 2-1 in the division.

The Lakers will enter play at 11-22 on the season and in 12th place in the Western Conference. Los Angeles trails the Warriors by a massive 17 games in the Pacific Division standings. The Lakers have lost four straight games, have gone 1-9 in their last 10, and are 3-4 in the division.

Date: Sunday, Dec. 25

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Staples Center

TV Info: PT, TWSN, ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

According to OddsShark.com, the Clippers will be a six-point favorite against the Lakers at the Staples Center on Christmas night. The associated moneylines for this game are Clippers -333 and Lakers +265. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 217 points.

In a weird way, this is a neutral site for both teams. Both the Clippers and Lakers should have equal representation at the Staples Center on Christmas night. Look for the Clippers to exercise their dominance over the in-town Lakers to close out Christmas in the NBA.

