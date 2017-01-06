Clippers at Kings live stream: How to watch online

The Sacramento Kings (15-20) will host the Los Angeles Clippers (24-14) on Friday night. Here is how to watch this Pacific Division rivalry game online.

There are eight NBA games on tap for Friday, Jan. 6. One of those games will be between Pacific Division rivals in the Los Angeles Clippers (24-14) and the Sacramento Kings (15-20). Tipoff from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento will be at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Prime Ticket will carry the game in the Greater Los Angeles area. Comcast SportsNet California will carry the game in the Greater Sacramento area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Los Angeles enters play at 24-14 on the year and in fourth place in the Western Conference. The Clippers trail the Golden State Warriors (31-5) by eight games in the Pacific Division standings. Los Angeles has won two games in a row, has gone 4-6 in its last 10 games, and is 11-8 as the visiting team this season.

Sacramento enters lay at 15-20 on the year and in eighth place in the Western Conference. The Kings trail Golden State by a massive 15.5 games in the Pacific Division standings. Sacramento lost its most recent game to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, 107-102. The Kings have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games and are 7-8 at brand-new Golden 1 Center this season.

Date: Friday, Jan. 6

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Sacramento, California

Venue: Golden 1 Center

TV Info: PT, CSCA

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Kings will be laying 1.5 points at home to the visiting Clippers. The associated moneylines for this Pacific Division rivalry game will be Sacramento -125 and Los Angeles +105. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 206 points.

Maybe Sacramento has found itself, or not? Either way swallow the points and go with the Kings in this division rivalry game. They’ll likely want to play better than they did at home on Wednesday against a struggling Heat team.

