Clippers at Hawks live stream: How to watch online

There are nine NBA games on the schedule for Monday, Jan. 23. One of those games will be between the Los Angeles Clippers (29-16) and the Atlanta Hawks (26-18). Tipoff from Philips Arena in Atlanta will be at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Prime Ticket will carry the game in the Greater Los Angeles area. FOX Sports Southeast will carry the game in the Greater Atlanta area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Los Angeles enters play at 29-16 on the year and in fourth place in the Western Conference. The Clippers trail the Golden State Warriors (38-6) by 9.5 games in the Pacific Division standings. Los Angeles has lost its last two games, has gone 6-4 in its last 10 and is 12-9 as the visiting team this season.

Atlanta enters play at 26-18 on the year and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks lead the Washington Wizards (23-20) by 2.5 games in the Southeast Division standings. Atlanta has won its last two games, has gone 8-2 in its last 10 and is 13-8 at Philips Arena this season.

Date: Monday, Jan. 23

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Philips Arena

TV Info: PT, FSSE

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Hawks will be laying six points at home to the visiting Clippers. The associated moneylines for this game are Atlanta -290 and Los Angeles +245. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 206 points.

With the Clippers succumbing to cluster injuries, Atlanta will likely take advantage and win this game at home on Monday night. However, this could be a lower scoring game than people realize. For that reason, take the Clippers getting points.

