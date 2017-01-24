Clippers at 76ers live stream: How to watch online

The Philadelphia 76ers (15-27) will host the Los Angeles Clippers (30-16) on Tuesday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

The NBA has six games on the schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 24. One of those games will be between the Los Angeles Clippers (30-16) and the Philadelphia 76ers (15-27). Tipoff from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia will be 7:00 p.m. ET.

Prime Ticket will carry the game in the Greater Los Angeles area. Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia will carry the game in the Greater Philadelphia area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Los Angeles enters play at 30-16 on the year and in fourth place in the Western Conference. The Clippers trail the Golden State Warriors (38-7) by 8.5 games in the Pacific Division standings. Los Angeles won its most recent game over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night, 115-105. The Clippers have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games and are 13-9 as the visiting team this season.

Philadelphia enters play at 15-27 on the year and in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers trail the Toronto Raptors (28-16) by 12 games in the Atlantic Division standings. Philadelphia lost its most recent game on the road to the Hawks on Saturday, 110-93. The 76ers have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games and 10-14 at the Wells Fargo Center this season.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 24

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Wells Fargo Center

TV Info: PT, CSNP

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the 76ers will be getting three points at home from the visiting Clippers. The associated moneylines for this game are Los Angeles -158 and Philadelphia +138. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 200 points.

This one could be very close. Philadelphia will put up a great fight, but go with the Clippers to win and cover on Tuesday night.

