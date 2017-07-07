Clippers acquire draft rights to Jawun Evans from 76ers

LOS ANGELES (AP) The Los Angeles Clippers have acquired the draft rights to Oklahoma State guard Jawun Evans from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for cash considerations

The 39th overall pick, Evans led the Big 12 in scoring with 19.2 points per game last season. He averaged 16.6 points, 5.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds in two seasons for the Cowboys and was the Big 12 freshman of the year in 2015-16.

The deal was announced Thursday.