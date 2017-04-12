Cavs reportedly bringing back member of championship team who hasn’t played all season

The Cleveland Cavaliers still are tinkering with their playoff roster, re-signing swingman Dahntay Jones according to multiple reports, almost a year to the day they first signed him and went on to win the NBA championship.

Jones is rejoining the Cavs for the playoffs despite the fact he hasn’t played all season. In fact, the 36-year-old journeyman hasn’t played much in the past five years — just 62 regular-season games — but he’s been a regular in the postseason, playing 31 playoff games in that span. Jones first signed with the Cavs out of the D-League on April 13, 2016 and appeared in 15 games during their postseason run as a defensive replacement averaging 3.3 minutes. He was a contributor in the Finals when Cleveland rallied from a 3-1 deficit to stun Golden State, coming off the bench and scoring five quick points in Game 6. However the Cavs released him in October.

Jones has appeared in 64 career playoff games. Cleveland opened a roster spot earlier this week by releasing forward DeAndre Liggins. The Cavs are in second place in the Eastern Conference entering Wednesday’s season finale against Toronto.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.