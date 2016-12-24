Cleveland Cavaliers: With Chris Andersen Out, What Next?

The injury to Chris Andersen has weakened the Cleveland Cavaliers at center. What can the team do with monetary restraints?

Practice?! We’re talking about practice, man! No, I’m not talking about Allen Iverson being affiliated with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but I am talking about the “The Birdman,” Chris Andersen.

Last Friday, Andersen tore the ACL in his right knee during practice. It will require season-ending surgery. That leaves Tristan Thompson and Channing Frye as the only centers on the roster. I’ve mentioned in numerous articles how center would be an issue coming into the season.

After letting Timofey Mozgov go in free agency, and Sasha Kaun retiring, the Cavaliers needed another backup for Thompson.

In came Andersen.

He isn’t the high-flying Birdman of his New Orleans Hornets or Denver Nuggets days, but he still brought the attitude and toughness on the defensive side of the ball. Head coach Tyronn Lue didn’t play him unless there were certain matchups or the game was a blowout.

Cavs lose Chris Andersen for season with torn ACL. They now have just 3 true big men and two players on roster unable to play (Mo Williams) — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) December 17, 2016

He played only 9.5 minutes per game — while only averaging 2.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Those numbers are similar to what Brendan Haywood and Kendrick Perkins averaged when they were on the team in 2014.

There are some fans that might think the Cavs aren’t in need of a center due to the versatility of the squad. Frye is a capable backup, but his game is better suited on the perimeter rather than inside — even though he shows flashes of scoring in the post at times.

Kevin Love can play the center during small-ball matchups, but he’s best used at power foward. LeBron James can play every position,and James Jones would prefer to remain an outside shooter at this point of his career.

So where do they turn?

The list of available free agent centers isn’t very intriguing, but there are some possible ones that can be traded.

According to RealGm.com, the only valuable center available in free agency is 95-year-old Chris Kaman (OK, he’s only 34) — but he couldn’t even get minutes with the young Portland Trail Blazers last season.

By trade, it’s more interesting. One of the first names that comes to mind is Nerlens Noel. He’s been somewhat injury-prone since being drafted in 2013, but his upside is bright.

He’s young, long and athletic, and has the speed in transition that you don’t see from many centers. He’s also a defensive irritant for opposing bigs. His offensive game is still a work in progress, but that will come with experience and playing time.

There was argument in 2013 about who the Cavs should have taken first overall, and I originally was a Noel supporter in a thin draft. He was hurt, but they were rebuilding and it might have worked out unlike it did with Anthony Bennett.

All the proposed trades were done with the ESPN Trade Machine, and were successful.

The Cavaliers could use part of Anderson Varejao‘s $9.6 million trade exception to acquire Noel if that is the direction they decided to go. They would not have to trade any significant pieces.

Nerlens Noel is out of the rotation for the foreseeable future, according to Brett Brown — Bob Cooney (@BobCooney76) December 18, 2016

Another possibility is Andrew Bogut. Wouldn’t that be something for the Cavs to throw in the face of the Golden State Warriors, who are currently in need of a big man themselves?

Bogut has proven that he can change the outcome of a game with his interior defense and toughness down low. He’s great on pick-and-roll/pop situations, and he brings energy on the floor. He’s also one of the best passing centers in the league next to Marc Gasol.

The only downside is that the Cavs would use him like the Warriors did with certain matchups. If opposing teams go small, or have a more athletic big on the floor, Bogut would be benched.

He’s on a terrible Dallas Mavericks team where’s he’s only averaging 3.8 points per game. If he was traded to the Cavs, he would be motivated again knowing that he’s playing for another NBA championship.

I can see the pick-and-rolls now with Kyrie Irving throwing the alley-oop to him, or cheating towards the rim and going for the three-pointer.

It would all come down to what the Mavericks are trying to do. Are they in full rebuild mode by the trading deadline or are they hoping for a big win streak?

In order for the Cavs to acquire Bogut and his high $11 million salary, they would have to lose a key piece. A trade of Iman Shumpert‘s would be enough to get him. He is signed to a $9.6 million deal.

I doubt this would happen with J.R. Smith due to miss the next four months after surgery on his right thumb, and how impactful Shumpert has been this season.

There were also a few other trades that included Shumpert, but the Mavericks would have to take on a lot of extra salary, and the Cavaliers would be losing numerous key pieces to the rotation.

I’m allowed to dream though, right?

I wrote an article on why the Cavs should have acquired Tyson Chandler last season, and I still think he would be a good addition to the team. He’s still a rebounding machine, averaging 11.5 rebounds per game with the Phoenix Suns, and would bring the same intangibles that Andersen brought.

The Suns are rebuilding and want to see what they have in Alex Len, why not give him a look?

The Cavaliers could get Chandler, and his very high $12.4 million contract with a trade of Shumpert and the contract of Mo Williams, which is $2.1 million.

The last thing the Cavs need to do is take on more salary, but he would be a key addition to a weak interior defensive presence. I wouldn’t be thrilled to lose Shumpert, but in sports, you have to give to get.

The reward is a veteran big man that knows what it takes to win a championship.

The last possible trade I could see is for Mason Plumlee of the Trail Blazers. They would probably want the moon and stars for him, but general manager David Griffin has made the impossible possible.

Plumlee is having a career year in scoring at 11 points per game. He’s also averaging his second best year on the boards at 7.2 rebounds per game.

More importantly at 26 years old, he’s only going to get better. He’s another, long, athletic, and strong presence on the floor. He’s a good passer for a big man, and he can run and dribble the ball in transition.

Mason Plumlee really threw it down on DeMarcus Cousins. ????https://t.co/Rr94Gl4i2T — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) December 21, 2016

He’s not bad on the defensive side of the ball either. Plumlee is averaging 1.1 blocks per game currently. I can see Love throwing one of his famous outlet passes to him for an alley-oop, kind of like the Dwyane Wade pass to James with the Miami Heat.

The Trail Blazers re-signed Meyers Leonard instead of Plumlee during the offseason, which could make a trade feasible. He still needs work on setting pick-and-rolls and screens, but that’s due to playing on bad teams like the Brooklyn Nets, and Trail Blazers this season.

The Cavs would only need to use on their trade exceptions to acquire him. Plumlee is only signed for $2.3 million, and they could use part of Varejao’s exception to get him.

There are a few other centers out there like the obvious DeMarcus Cousins, or some of the young bigs the Nuggets have, but Cousins is a long shot, and Denver is looking to build with their young core.

Griffin will have his work cut out for him in acquiring another big to replace Andersen, but with numerous choices, it should be an interesting process to behold.

