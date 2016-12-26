Cleveland Cavaliers Win Classic Battle Against Warriors

In a potential preview of this years NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors in a classic Christmas Day game, 109-108. Did this game prove anything for either team?

Is there any doubt the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors will be the two teams left standing in the NBA Finals?

This was the most entertaining game of the season. No offense to the New York Knicks‘ failed comeback against the Boston Celtics, but this game was amazing start to finish.

There were a lot of noticeable difference in this compared to last year’s Christmas game.

Kevin Durant is with Golden State, the Cavaliers are the defending champions this time. The game was in Cleveland. J.R. Smith is out with injury and there was no Andrew Bogut.

However, a few things did remain the same. Stephen Curry struggled in another Christmas game, Draymond Green continued whining to the officials and, oh yeah, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving aren’t from this planet.

The game went back and forth in the opening quarter until both teams turned up the defensive pressure on each other. The Cavaliers were focused on dribble penetration to the rim, but the Warriors used their length to prevent any easy baskets.

Golden State played a perimeter game. They spread the floor out and tried to give the ball to their shooters, but it was to no avail. They went 0-of-7 in the first quarter from long range.

It wasn’t because the Cavs were playing great perimeter defense; they just couldn’t make a basket.

The Cavaliers had the same issue. Besides the Big 3 scoring, they didn’t get anything from the supporting cast for three quarters–with the main offenders being Iman Shumpert and RIchard Jefferson. They were 0-of-14 combined.

Richard Jefferson and Iman Shumpert are now 0-for-14 combined. This is a big reason why the #Cavs are down 7 after three. — Russell Williams (@Cavs247dotcom) December 25, 2016

If you add in DeAndre Liggins, who went scoreless in the game, it was 0-of-15. That’s not the formula to winning any game–let alone against the best team in the Western Conference.

I didn’t get to see the Liggins-Shaun Livingston matchup. Liggins was on Curry for most of the game and did a decent job on him. Curry finished with 15 points, but he went 2-of-7 from three-point rang, and 4-of-11 overall.

DeAndre Liggins doing his best Matthew Dellavedova impersonation by picking up Stephen Curry full court. It's working early on. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 25, 2016

I noticed another advantage for the Cavaliers for the future, and his name is Channing Frye. He was hardly used in the NBA Finals last year, but if the Cavs are lucky enough to make it back, he would be a significant factor this year.

Last season, former Warriors Bogut and Festus Ezeli would go out on the perimeter and guard bigs that had shooting ability, which made it hard for Frye and Kevin Love to consistently get their shot off.

This year with Zaza Pachulia and David West, who don’t want to guard on the perimeter, Frye has the open three-point opportunity all day long. He only went 2-of-5 from three-point range, but he had numerous wide open shots.

If he can make those consistently, the offense of the Cavaliers will evolve even more.

Besides the Jefferson dunk heard around the world at 85 years of age (well, 36 years young), Irving looked like the second coming of the “Black Mamba” Kobe Bryant on Sunday.

Klay Thompson defended that play as well as anybody could, but Irving was cold-blooded and it went in. Irving lived up to his “Mr. Fourth Quarter” hype. He went 6-of-11 in the period, hitting two big three-pointers to add to it.

I’ve covered Irving since he came into the NBA in 2011. It’s amazing to see the evolution of his game yearly. He came into the league just being able to dazzle with dribbles, and slash to the basket.

Now his shot is pure, he’s one of the best clutch players in the NBA, and his passing this season is almost at an elite level. Is it the James effect? Possibly. Is it a superstar improving his game each year? Yes.

It’s been a sight to see.

This game won’t determine the final outcome of the NBA Finals, nor does it pick the winner if either team is able to get there, but it did prove that they’re both the best teams in the NBA within their conferences.

The Cavaliers showed how they’ve matured by being able to overcome a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter. I don’t think that happens last year, with or without Smith.

It also showed me that the Warriors took a step back by adding Durant. They were more of a complete team last season, especially with the constant ball movement, and Green setting the defensive tempo.

This season, I see a team that is relying on one player, which is Durant, and it makes the offensive flow stagnant. Opposing defenses can close out on Curry and Thompson more easily.

If they know Durant is getting the ball on a set play, they don’t have to double-team The Splash Brothers as it’s been the last few years. The defense can stay set, and guard their man one-on-one.

This could easily change as the season goes on, but they were scarier last season.

They will play again on Jan. 16. Will it be as exciting as the game Sunday? NBA fans can only hope.

