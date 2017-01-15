Cleveland Cavaliers: The Regular Season Really Doesn’t Matter

Kyrie is bad defensively. LeBron is getting old. The Cleveland Cavaliers have lost several times recently.

The Cleveland Cavaliers fanbase has often times critiqued the reigning champs, but is it deserved? Just as the Golden State Warriors blew a 19-point fourth quarter lead, Cavs have also shown signs of immense struggle.

Recently, before beating the Kings, the Cavaliers dropped two straight to Portland and Utah. The energy seemed low, and defense was poor, and the Cavaliers just couldn’t find their shots to drop. It almost made fans already regret having Korver after his first outing, but then it all changed.

Korver’s best impression happened two nights ago as he poured in four threes and 18 points on the Kings, AND Shumpert somehow hit four of his six three-point attempts. This calmed everyone down.

Even with struggles, like an earlier in the season three-game losing skid, the Cavaliers are still playoff bound. Not even just bound, they should easily secure the top spot in the East. So, why panic?

A recent USA Today article said this about the Cavaliers regular season:

But when it comes to a season-long evaluation of the NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers, the age-old approach to analysis falls short. The Larry O’Brien trophy will belong to LeBron James & Co. until June, when they’ll either earn another year with basketball’s bronze beauty or watch it head elsewhere as they weep.

The Cavaliers, especially after acquiring Korver, are one of the most sound teams in the NBA, and they deserve more credit. When trouble hits, fans and critics everywhere nit pit this incredible talented team.

So, next time you want to bash the Cavaliers. Take a second, calm down, and just wait for the greatness of this organization to once against shine through the gloomy days.

