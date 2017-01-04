Cleveland Cavaliers: “The NBA MVP Is Obviously LeBron James”

Max Kellerman, Steven A. Smith’s co-host on First Take, believes that the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James should always be the MVP.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are atop the NBA according to recent power rankings and it certainly would not be that way without their four-time MVP LeBron James, who is averaging 25.6 points per game (ninth most in the NBA).

On First Take, Max Kellerman explained why LeBron James shouldn’t just be the MVP this season but every season, and he has a good point.

Kellerman doesn’t go into much detail but he does give the reader a good comparison. He uses James Harden, one of the top two frontrunners to win the NBA MVP award this season. He talks about how if you swap James and James Harden than the Rockets obviously become the more improved team.

While MVP is a highly relative term, everyone certainly has their own opinion of who this season’s MVP. Yet, most NBA panelists see that Westbrook is averaging a triple-double and automatically assume that he should be this year’s MVP.

In Kellerman’s opinion, it’s obvious that LeBron may be the true MVP of the entire league but he won’t receive the honor. Kellerman picked Westbrook to be his preseason MVP and he still believes that Russ will eventually obtain the honor. Nonetheless, he believes that LeBron James is the most dominant player and is obviously this year’s MVP.

Even when Michael Jordan was in the league, the “true MVP” controversy was still around as MJ lost several well-deserved MVP awards. This debate will be around for a long time and it will continue to be as long as the “most dominant” player is not chosen for MVP.

This article originally appeared on