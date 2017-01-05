Cleveland Cavaliers: Teammates Top All-Star Fan Voting

Teammates LeBron James and Kyrie Irving completely atop the first wave of fan voting for the 2017 NBA All-Star game.

Today around 2:00pm EST, the NBA released the first wave of fan voting results for the 2017 NBA All-Star game. There are several surprises to report with the likes of Zaza Pachulia getting more fan votes than that of Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis and a load of more talented frontcourt competitors. One of the biggest surprises though is your Cleveland Cavaliers’ duo LeBron James and Kyrie Irving top the whole NBA in voting with LeBron in first and Kyrie in second.

To give a quick recap on how voting works. The fans vote for the all-star game starters (3 frontcourt players and 2 guards), the coaches then vote on the reserves. Each coach selects two guards, three frontcourt players and two wild cards, with each selected player ranked in order of preference within each category. Below is a tweet from Howard Beck with the first return vote totals:

NBA All-Star fan voting, first returns: pic.twitter.com/xdIRVm9F8V — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) January 5, 2017

As you can tell from the tweet above, both LeBron James (595,288) and Kyrie Irving (543,030) lead the frontcourt and backcourt fan voting results for the Eastern Conference. Not to also forget Kevin Love is third in frontcourt voting with 250,347, with only Giannis Antetokounmpo separating him and LeBron. LeBron leads the entire NBA in voting with 595,288 which is over 50,000 more than the next closest player, Kyrie Irving.

On the other side of the table, Stephen Curry leads the guards and Kevin Durant leads the frontcourt for the West. Stephen Curry is followed by James Harden, and triple double machine Russell Westbrook, both MVP candidates with LeBron James.

To this point in the season, LeBron is averaging a nice 25.8 points per game, 8.5 assists per game, 7.8 total rebounds per game, and he is cashing in on a career high 1.8 threes per game. His counterpart Kyrie Irving is averaging 23.9 point per game, 6.0 assists per game, 3.6 rebounds per game and career highs in threes per game (2.3) and field goal percentage (.481).

Voting doesn’t end until January 16, 2017 so calling all Cleveland Cavaliers’ fans! Use the link below to go and vote for your favorite Cavaliers before the deadline!

www.vote.nba.com

This article originally appeared on