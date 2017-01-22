Cleveland Cavaliers: Ranking Their Top 3 Tradable Assets

The Cleveland Cavaliers could easily make another trade, but who would they give up? Let’s breakdown the Cavaliers top trade-worthy assets.

Both David Griffin and LeBron James have pointed out the Cleveland Cavaliers have holes in their current team. Griffin believes that adding another solid front court, and James believes that the Cavaliers could use a veteran backup point guard.

The Cavaliers need a spark to their bench. After the big three, Channing Frye’s 9.4 points per game is the closest that any other Cavalier gets to double-figures. With players like Iman Shumpert, J.R. Smith, and Tristan Thompson, it is a shame that Frye is the closest to the mark. This is one reason why the Cavaliers need another trade. They need their bench to able to produce come playoff time in order to help relief Kyrie and LeBron from player 40+ minutes every other night.

While the Cavs were just able to acquire Kyle Korver in a hell of a deal pulled of by GM David Griffin, they may actually have to trade quality assets to continue to improve their team. Players like Andrew Bogut and Deron Williams could serve as potential targets for the Cavaliers.

Although David Griffin does have magical managing powers, acquiring a player of that caliber would require more than Mike Dunleavy and money, but I also thought that about Kyle Korver. With that said, it is about time to examine who the Cavaliers could put on the trading block and how valuable they would become.

With that said, let’s take a look at the assets that Cleveland would be willing to part with.

Asset #3: Cedi Osman

Don’t worry if you do not know much about this name. Cedi Osman was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2015 NBA Draft. He was then traded on draft night to the Cleveland Cavaliers along with Rakeem Christmas, and the Cavs sent the rights to Tyus Jones to the Wolves.

Osman is averaging a career-high 8.8 points per game for his Turkish Club. As time passes, Osman is becoming more and more NBA ready, and it is obvious. His 6-foot-8 frame also helps his tradability.

#Cavs rejected #Hawks inquiries about Cavs draftee/Turkish star Cedi Osman. #Nuggets, others now asking about Osman as trade deadline nears. — AmicoHoopsNet (@AmicoHoopsSite) January 16, 2017

So, it seems like according to AmicoHoops that Osman has gained interested from other NBA teams. A team like the Nuggets could offer a player like Jameer Nelson to fill the backup point guard hole that was previously mentioned.

The future is now for the Cavaliers. Osman is 21 years old, and he presents a very attractive target for other teams. It is unclear if the Cavaliers are willing to trade Osman.

Trading Osman is a move that the Cavaliers could be willing to make, and I bet David Griffin could somehow get a key rotational player for him.

Asset #2: Jordan McRae

Watching Jordan McRae in college was thrilling. He was the main man at the University of Tennessee. I was excited to see him drafted albeit late in the second round. McRae eventually found is way onto the Cleveland roster, but he is in danger of losing all his minutes.

McRae began to gain some steam as the Cavaliers lost J.R. Smith and used Liggins more often. He averaged 10.4 minutes per game in his 28 games that he appeared in. McRae only averaged 4.7 points, but he did prove enough while with the Cavaliers to easily make him wanted by other teams. McRae is the type of talent that could be coupled with a pick or other player in order to attract that Deron Williams type player.

McRae will soon be useless to the Cavaliers because of the addition of Kyle Korver. McRae started to get minutes as the backup shooting guard while Shumpert controlled most of the backup point guard minutes. As Shumpert continues to take the backup point guard minutes, it forces Liggins and eventually Smith to take all of McRae; therefore making McRae useless as a Cavalier.

I personally feel like the Cavaliers would consider moving McRae because he is 25. Osman is a young 21, and he could be in store for a decent NBA career. It will be interesting to see if the Cavaliers opt to shop McRae this season.

Asset #1: Iman Shumpert

Shumpert did get a rare starting gig in last nights game against San Antonio, but that shouldn’t change this conversation much. Iman Shumpert is still the Cavaliers most tradable asset.

When J.R. Smith returns to the starting lineup, that will force Shumpert to the bench behind even Kyle Korver. This will drastically reduce Shump’s minutes. As his minutes go down so will his production, and thus he will become useless. Shump is only 26 years old and has the ability to help another contending team.

The price for Shump would really just be a rotational player needed by Cleveland. Maybe an aging almost 33 year old Deron Williams could be an easy swap. Shumpert’s time in Cleveland may be drawing to an end, and it wouldn’t shock me if he is on the out come this trade deadline.

The Cavaliers, while not guarantee, are expected to still be active this trade deadline, and these guys are the key assets that could be shopped.

Tell us! Do you think the Cavaliers will shop one or more of these valuable assets?

