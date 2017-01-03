Cleveland Cavaliers: Rajon Rondo for who?

Who Would The Cleveland Cavaliers Give Up To Get This Former Elite Guard?

On Saturday, December 31, 2016, the Chicago Bulls and Fred Hoiberg officially announced that they were going to start Michael Carter-Williams at point guard over Rajón Rondo.

While this might have looked like a meaningless move to try and bring a little shock to the 16-18 Bulls and then revert to Rondo, it is looking more and more like Rondo is going to have a permanent spot on Chicago’s bench especially after all other 12 teammates played in that game.

Rondo is expected to request a trade if he's out of the Bulls rotation. https://t.co/xeKKbOMmx6 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 2, 2017

From Vincent Goodwill at CSN Chicago:

“Absolutely,” said Rondo when asked if he accomplished enough in the NBA for the Bulls to accommodate him on a trade or some transaction to allow him to seek another team should the benching continue. “Gar (Forman, Bulls GM) and I will have a talk. We’ll talk tonight and go from there. I don’t know if it’s right now, maybe the next 30, 18, 45 minutes. Tonight, before ’17 (the clock strikes midnight).” […] “No, I’m not surprised. Not surprised,” Rondo said. “It’s been a tough season. Certain buttons are being pushed and the Bulls are trying to figure things out.”

Rondo signed a two-year, $27 million, but only $3 million is guaranteed into the 17-18 season while paves the way for a trade or even a buyout.

What Does Rondo Bring To The Table?

Rajón Rondo might be having an off set of games, but don’t let that fool you, he has been known to bounce back with career highs. In 2014, he left Boston to go to Dallas to eventually return to Boston after underperforming. He then settled with the Sacramento Kings where he posted career highs or near highs in almost every category. Right now with Chicago, Rondo was averaging 7.2ppg, 7.1apg, 6.5rpg, and 1.3spg in roughly 30 minutes of action.

Let’s look at some pro’s of Rajón Rondo. The Cavaliers could use an assist-first backup point guard. Iman Shumpert, who is listed as his backup, averages a mere 1.8apg. Even Kay Felder and Jordan McRae who have been in for the injured Irving have been putting up less than 2.0 apg.

If you look at this reasonably, the fact that they don’t assist very much is because they are scorers. Who better the bring in for a team full of shooters than an assist-heavy point guard who can penetrate the defense and dish out.

He would be teaming up with friends. LeBron has high praise for the undervalued point guard that many have already written off because he simply doesn’t fit in with the Bulls’ offense. In an article done by site expert Quenton Albertie you’ll see just how well Rondo fits into the already impressive Cleveland Cavaliers roster.

Scenario One. The Buyout.

Obviously the best and brightest scenario for the Cleveland Cavaliers here is for the Chicago Bulls to buyout the remainder of the $14,000,000 contract they owe Rondo. After he has been bought out by the Bulls, he then becomes a free agent for anyone to sign.

At that point the Cavaliers would jump on it and offer him a contract for less than what we would have to give up for him. Win-win for everything in this scenario. Rondo ends up getting paid from the Bulls and the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers don’t take on his already huge contract, and the Bulls get out of their Rondo situation.

Scenario Two. The Trade.

Cavaliers get PG, Rajon Rondo

PF, Bobby Portis Bulls get PF, Channing FryeSF, Mike Dunleavy Varejao Trade Exemption Money First Round Pick

I personally think that the price we are paying as an organization for Channing Frye is too high, he is an excellent three point shooter, but that is all he does. For a forward that backs up both Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love, they need a little more than just a stretch five.

We would also be adding Bobby Portis which is a promising young talent and a Tristan Thompson type rebounder who is getting no minutes in Chicago to blossom his true talent. The other two — Mo Williams and Mike Dunleavy — are just throw in contracts the Cavs don’t need.

