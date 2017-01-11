Cleveland Cavaliers: Proposing a Trade for Deron Williams

The Cleveland Cavaliers are, according to LeBron James, in need of a backup point guard, and Deron Williams is one of the best options.

LeBron James, the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar forward, said that the Cavaliers “need a point guard.” In the midst of the season, the best targets for these addition players are veteran point guards on awful teams, and Deron Williams is certainly under that category.

The Mavericks, who signed Williams to a to a multi-year contract through the 2019 season in 2015, have certainly not seen the production they hoped for from their veteran point guard. Now sitting at 11-27, the Mavericks are at rock bottom.

While being the worst team in the NBA, they also lack much potential on their current roster. After signing Harrison Barnes to a max-contract, the Mavericks dreams and aspirations starting dwindling right after the season started. Along with long time superstar Dirk Nowitzki aging, this team is in need a massive transformation.

Getting rid of Deron Williams could be the first move of his transformation. Some teams just need to accept the rebuild, and with a point guard-loaded class, the Mavericks need to just accept failure this season.

With this trade, the Mavericks could free some cap and gain something from their aging point guard.

The Trade

Cavaliers get PG, Deron Williams Mavericks get SG, Jordan McRae

Second Round Pick

The trade is pretty straight up. The Cavaliers will get just Deron Williams, and they will give away Jordan McRae and a second round pick. Just a GM David Griffin used his magic in the Korver trade, this would be another instance of the soon-to-be executive of the year playing his cards right.

This trade seems to be fair to both sides, and it would be interesting to see if such a trade could get done because both sides reap benefits from it. With that said, we will now take a deeper look into the benefits for both teams.

Why the Cavaliers Would Do It

The Cavaliers, at times, look beat down especially their leaders LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. Both guys will easily play 40+ minutes in a showtime game that the Cavaliers are dedicated to winning.

While LeBron’s could presence can not be replaced, it would certainly help them stay on the bench longer if their second unit was better. The Cavaliers big 3 combine for 65.5% of the teams points, and while Williams while not help THAT much, he could certainly alleviate some load that they carry.

As a team, the Cavaliers are subpar in just about every assisting category. They are 19th in AST%, 14th in assist/turnover, and 19th in assist ratio. While even Kyrie Irving may not be a true traditional point guard, they could easily acquire one in Deron Williams.

The Cavaliers, who are in the bottom half of the league in assists with 21.8 per game, need a traditional point guard to run their second unit. Deron Williams could even be used in a lineup with Irving and James to provide another ball handler.

His veteran presence would also help players like Kay Felder to mature more. If traded for, Deron’s spot could for Felder to the D-Leauge for minutes which would also be good for him. This trade would undoubtedly be a win for the Cavaliers.

This guy could glue all the pieces together for the Cavaliers.

Why the Mavericks Would Do It

For starters, the Mavericks should do it because they have two quality starting point guards behind Deron Williams. J.J. Barea and Devin Harris are probably two of the best backup point guards in the NBA, and the difference between them and Williams is pretty slim.

To be honest, if the Cavaliers wanted an even cheaper, they could go for either backup- but that’s besides the point. This upcoming free agency and draft class are the reasons that the Mavericks need to unload Williams over $5 million contract.

By theoretically tanking with this trade, the Mavericks could go into the draft lottery with the best chance at the prized #1 pick, and it is all worth it. With Harry B staying put for a while, the Mavericks could potentially entertain a player like Paul Millsap.

The future will be bright for the Mavericks this upcoming season, but with this trade, they are tanking, getting a pick, and getting a smooth young shooting guard in McRae. If they wanted to, they could continue to blow it up by trading Wesley Matthews and allowing McRae more minutes to develop.

The Cavaliers are in need of a point guard, and the Mavericks could look to throw the towel in on this season. This trade could benefit both teams and certainly the Mavericks in the long-run.

