Cleveland Cavaliers- Portland Trail Blazers Agree on Separate Deal

After reports about a Kyle Korver trade surfaced today, the Cleveland Cavaliers have made another move to acquire their 2018 first round pick. They traded this pick away in a deal several years ago in a trade involving Channing Frye.

Cavs are making a separate deal with Blazers. They will trade their 2017 1st to get their 2018 first back, sources said. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) January 6, 2017

This trade is a big deal for the Cavaliers to continue to make moves. They could easily be looking for a four rotational player for their bench. Their needs now include a backup point guard and a rim protecting backup center. The trade doesn’t do too much besides give the Cavaliers more ammo for another trade.

