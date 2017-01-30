Cleveland Cavaliers Motionless at #3 in ESPN’s Power Rankings

Even after a quick losing skid, the Cleveland Cavaliers did not slide in Marc Stein’s recent power rankings.

The Washington Wizards were the big winner in Stein’s recent power rankings as they bounced from nine all the way up to four. While they jumped, the Cleveland Cavaliers remained motionless at their number three spot.

The Cavaliers, who currently sit at 32-14, are 3.5 games ahead of the Raptors in the East. They also are finally getting back into the swing of things. For a couple games, they looked extremely stagnant relying on LeBron James and Kyrie Irving for almost all of their offense.

Yesterday’s win again the Oklahoma City Thunder helped them start to bounce back. While many grew worries, Stein understood the Cavaliers dilemma. Stein said this about the Cavaliers:

It seems foolish, on one hand, to get too worked up about the Cavs’ recent chaos, given that (A) they responded to a three-game skid in December by winning 10 of 11 and are liable to do the same thing again and (B) you still can’t really dream up a scenario in which another team in the East manages to keep LeBron James & Co. out of their third consecutive NBA Finals.

The East is not as wide open as it seems. Every team is really just playing for the chance to knock off the Cavaliers in the playoffs, but that won’t happen. It is still a bit early to look ahead for this Cavaliers team that seems to be active in trade talks since they were just shot down by the 76ers in regards to a trade for TJ McConnell.

The next few weeks for the Cleveland Cavaliers will be telling for the players and organization.

